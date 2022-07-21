ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

If we want better municipal politicians, we should pay better wages

By Zachary Spicer, Associate Professor, Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pm5nW_0gngY8Gx00
Traffic passes by election signs on Wellington Road in London, Ont., on Oct. 22, 2018, municipal election day in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Ontario’s 2022 municipal election campaign is well underway , as is British Columbia’s.

Four years ago in Ontario, 6,658 candidates put their names forward for 2,864 seats on local councils . It’s safe to assume a similar number will do so again, but that also begs the question about how many considered running for office but opted against it.

It’s impossible to know, but one of the main impediments to getting new representation on council is the structure of the job itself.

Being a municipal councillor is tough. There are two main parts to the job.

Formal and informal duties

The first is the formal component, namely council and committee meetings. This is where councillors publicly state their positions, debate openly and make decisions on behalf of their constituents.

This also includes doing the constituency work necessary to solve local problems, such as ensuring property standards are met, answering property tax inquiries or supporting people as they try to access local services and programs.

The informal component is mostly social and involves attending community events and celebrations. Councillors are called upon to bring greetings, support various functions and generally be present in the life of the community. Between those two responsibilities, the job can be exhausting.

It’s made even more exhausting if you have a family or another career. In these cases, the pressures of the job are coupled with the stress of raising a family or taking leave from a profession you have spent years pursuing. Because of this pressure and stress, it might surprise many to find out that municipal councillors aren’t well-compensated.

Part-time pay

In 2017, the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario conducted a survey of councils across the province, requesting information on compensation.

In many municipalities across the province, councillors are considered part-time and paid as such. Many municipalities in the province with populations under 100,000 have part-time councillors.

All are paid, but not all with a salary. Only 42 per cent of council members are salaried, with the rest garnering a stipend or honorarium.

The levels of compensation vary considerably. According to the association’s survey, most members of council are paid less than $40,000. There is some variation in size, of course, with council members from larger municipalities earning more than those from smaller communities.

Even with that said, those representing municipalities of 100,000 to 250,000 in population reported taking home an average $35,442 in salary. Those representing communities of more than 250,000 people earned an average of $75,085. In Toronto — Canada’s largest and most expensive city councillors are paid $120,502 .

In exchange, councillors are expected to work though council meetings that are often several hours in length, serve on several committees, respond to constituents in a timely manner, sit in on various hearings and tribunals, be available for media requests and review relevant reports and information presented by staff. The job can be challenging at the best of times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hFAS_0gngY8Gx00
Toronto city councillors are among those expected to work long hours. Toronto City Hall is seen in this photo. (Unsplash)

Signs of trouble

The picture painted so far is a bit grim — loads of work, low pay and constant stress. Nonetheless, those 6,658 people thought the job was good enough to apply for it during the 2018 municipal election season.

Clearly, the job is appealing to enough people. If we dig a bit deeper, however, we find some signs of trouble.

Four hundred and seventy-four candidates were acclaimed in 2018. Only 27 per cent of all candidates were women.

In 2016, the Rural Ontario Institute explored the demographics of those elected to serve on Ontario’s councils . They found that 75 per cent of those elected in Ontario were men. The median age of councillors was 60 in rural communities and 61 in urban areas.

Only two per cent of those serving on rural councils self-identified as a racialized minority. In short, municipal councils tend to be older, male and white, making them largely unrepresentative of the communities they serve.

How do we make councils more representative? Increasing councillor pay would be a good place to start.

Ontario’s councils skew older primarily because most are considered part-time workers, with associated pay. The job, however, is often not part-time. The duties are immense and the informal part of the role extends into the evenings and weekends, making local council jobs a lot easier to do if you’re retired or independently wealthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrSsk_0gngY8Gx00
City council jobs are particularly difficult for working mothers, but a lot easier if people are retired or independently wealthy. (Charles Deluvio/Unsplash)

Better pay will attract better candidates

It’s very difficult to fulfil this role while also having full-time employment or a young family without being compensated appropriately.

Even in municipalities where councillors are full-time and receive higher compensation, the pay often falls below what many who are considering running for office already earn — or could earn if they didn’t interrupt their careers.

Attracting new voices means paying more for the role.

Not only would it properly recognize the amount of work councillors do, but it would permit some to justify putting their careers on hold or allow them to organize existing work commitments so they can make time for their family — and serve their community. It would also help ensure local councils truly reflect the population.

Zachary Spicer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationCanada

Canada's child-care investment needs to advance climate change policy goals

On Oct. 8 last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council recognized that a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right. Further to this, a historical ruling by the United Nations Child Rights Committee decided a country can be held accountable for the negative impacts of its carbon emissions on children both within and beyond its territory. Canada is investing $27 billion in early learning and child care. All 13 provinces and territories signed onto the agreement with a promise of reducing parent fees and increasing access for children zero to five years of age. Canada’s federal early...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

In defence of the notwithstanding clause: Why Canada should hold onto it

In response to a streak of lamentable applications of the notwithstanding clause in Ontario and Québec over the past few years, consensus seems to be forming that Canada would be better off to get rid of the clause altogether. Read more: First Ontario, now Quebec: The notwithstanding threat We should be careful what we wish for. The notwithstanding clause allows governments to enact legislation despite being in violation of certain sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protect...
POLITICS
Fortune

Most remote jobs are based in the big cities workers fled. There could be a reckoning as the return-to-office war rages on

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Scores of workers fleeing big cities has been a consistent pandemic news peg. But despite the popular narrative, one faction of the remaining city-dwelling population has held strong: the knowledge workers logging on from their apartments.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Areas#Municipalities#Politicians#Election
TheConversationCanada

Canadians support accepting more newcomers but we need a more equitable, rights-based approach

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ Global Trends Report recently announced that as of the end of 2021, 89.3 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced. While Ukraine’s neighbouring countries originally opened their arms to people fleeing the war, they’ve since begun decreasing benefits for Ukrainians as their cities become overwhelmed. Meanwhile, Canada is continuing its efforts to build an “air bridge” for an “unlimited number” of Ukrainians, supporting them through a one-time $3,000 payment. This is seen by some as a beacon of hope, and by others as unsustainable. Despite Ukrainians having the need to travel to find...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

Ethno-racial minorities in Canada have less access to affordable housing than whites

Canada is grappling with a housing affordability crisis. Housing prices and rent have increased dramatically over the past few years. Families are increasingly spending 30 per cent or more of their pre-tax income on housing costs. High housing costs leave families little money for other necessities like food or health care. They also prevent them from saving for future emergencies. Because of this, limited access to affordable housing is linked with lower life satisfaction and poor mental health. To address the housing affordability crisis, the Canadian government launched the National Housing Strategy in 2017, which sought to invest $72 billion...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheConversationCanada

This Canada Day, settler Canadians should think about 'land back'

Last Canada Day, Parliament Hill teemed with orange as thousands marched in response to the unmarked graves of Indigenous children being found at former residential school sites. #CancelCanadaDay trended on social media while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to reflect on the country’s failures. As in-person festivities return to Ottawa for the first time since 2019, it appears to be business as usual. But should it be? For most settler Canadians — myself included — July 1 is a day to celebrate the rights, freedoms and privileges that come with being Canadian. Privileges, however, come with responsibilities. A crucial one for...
CANADA
TheConversationCanada

Canadians are relocating for jobs amid steep inflation and low unemployment

Over the past two years, COVID-19 has dramatically affected the global job market. Canada is no exception to this upheaval. In the first quarter of 2020, a 15 per cent decline in Canada’s employment rate was reported and attributed to COVID-19. However, with the recent removal of COVID-19 restrictions, the Canadian job market is finally starting to recover. In May 2022, Statistics Canada reported the unemployment rate in Canada had declined to 5.1 per cent. In June, the rate declined even further to 4.9 per cent — a rate that hasn’t been recorded since 1975. Early in the pandemic, workers were...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s reckoning with colonialism and education must include Indian Day Schools

Sparked by the locating of hundreds of possible unmarked graves at former Indian Residential Schools across the country, there has been a public reckoning with the ongoing legacies of the residential school system. Many Canadians are finally coming to terms with the truth that the Canadian government, in co-operation with Christian churches, ran a genocidal school system intended to “kill the Indian in the child” for more than a century. What most people don’t realize, however, is that Canada’s system of “Indian education” was not limited to residential schools. It also included a vast network of nearly 700 federally funded...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Health-care providers and MAID: The reasons why some don't offer medically assisted death

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) was legalized in Canada in 2016. Since then, there have been year-over-year increases in Canadians accessing a MAID death. The most recent data from 2019 to 2020 highlights a 34.2 per cent increase in Canadians accessing MAID. Bill C-7, which passed in June 2021, changed the eligibility criteria by removing the “natural death has become reasonably foreseeable” requirement. As a result, more Canadians may qualify for MAID. During the pandemic, 23 per cent of care providers in an international survey reported that assisted death inquiries or requests had “somewhat” or “significantly” increased. MAID and COVID-19 pressures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Understanding why people reject science could lead to solutions for rebuilding trust

Rejection of science is a huge problem, with many people refusing to get vaccines and denying the existence of climate change. Why are so many people anti-science? As experts on attitudes, persuasion and how humans are impacted by scientific innovations, our recent research showed that there are four key reasons people reject scientific information. These reasons are that 1) the information comes from a source they perceive as non-credible; 2) they identify with groups that are anti-science; 3) the information contradicts what they believe is true, good or valuable; and 4) the information is delivered in a way that conflicts...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to build more affordable housing for newcomers

The relationship between newcomers and the Canadian economy involves three key pillars: job availability, a sufficient population of working age and affordable housing. All three pillars must be supported by the government — if one is missing, the entire system collapses. While Canada has always relied on newcomers for population growth because of its low birth rate, both housing affordability and job availability tend to fluctuate much more drastically. In the past, Canadian newcomers have struggled to find quality employment because of tight job markets and credential recognition barriers. As such, many newcomers have found themselves underemployed in gig jobs and...
JOBS
TheConversationCanada

Worried about high energy bills, some Canadians risk discomfort, illness and even death

Almost one in 10 Canadian households spend more than 10 per cent of their income to heat and cool their homes, keep the lights on and to store or cook food. For these households, the high cost of energy, which includes electricity, natural gas, heating oil and propane, means they may ration their use, leading them to live in energy poverty. Energy, in its many forms, has a vital role in people’s lives. It can provide entertainment, nourishment and the ability to work, but it also supplies critical services, such as heating or cooling. Extreme weather events, like the 2021 heat...
HOMELESS
TheConversationCanada

Canada's trust divide is growing, and that could spell bad news for the future

Social relationships can fall apart in times of crisis. Canadians were among the world’s most trusting people prior to the pandemic. But have they remained trustful during the pandemic? Our recent research shows the pandemic has created greater socioeconomic divisions when it comes to trust among Canadians. Canadians at the high end of socioeconomic status have become even more trusting. But trust is declining among people who are economically vulnerable. Social trust and how it matters Trust reflects a belief in the goodness of human nature. Those who have trust in others think that most people in society are honest and reliable. Those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Disability rights don’t have to clash with environmental responsibility

Picture this. There’s a tool you rely on to drink and using it is essential. It’s readily available. You’re given one with a drink wherever you go, and you can buy it cheaply in many stores. Imagine, then, that this tool is taken away. It’s banned, becomes a hard to find — hidden from view and potentially expensive. Your ability to rely on this tool for your safety just became difficult. This is the situation facing disabled people who rely on plastic straws to drink, under the federal government’s newly released regulations on single-use plastics. You may have heard about...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationCanada

How Commonwealth universities profited from Indigenous dispossession through land grants

Animated by social movements such as #RhodesMustFall and #BlackLivesMatter, universities today have entered a period of critical self-reflection on their histories. The renaming of campus buildings, removal of statues and re-branding of whole universities are all evidence of this trend towards uncovering higher education’s colonial legacies. Yet this emphasis on campus iconography, or even on the campus itself, skirts a deeper history of universities and empire. Most public universities founded in the 19th century — especially in what is now Canada, the United States and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also in South Africa and Australia — were large-scale landowners. Land...
COLLEGES
TheConversationCanada

Amid a red-hot summer job market, teenaged workers need to keep health and safety in mind

As a child and youth studies researcher, I’m interested in the relationship between teenagers and work. After two years of lockdowns that kept many teens from working, the current labour shortage offers many exciting job opportunities for them this summer. This may be especially welcome news for those who have had a harder time finding work, such as younger and racialized teens. Grade eight student Miriam, the daughter of one of my colleagues, shared her excitement with me about entering the workforce. She is keen to draw on her babysitting experience in her new job as a junior counsellor at a...
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

How Canada's oilsands can help build better roads

The future seems bleak for Canada’s oilsands. But given the world’s ongoing need for smooth, safe roads, there is hope for the industry. Asphalt binder made from oilsands bitumen is the ideal glue to hold the world’s 40 million kilometres of roads together — and it can be done sustainably, economically and environmentally. With the global transition to electric vehicles underway, and Canada’s 2021 commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 to meet its Paris Agreement obligations, Canada will use less fossil fuels, especially from imports and upgraded products, including those...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy