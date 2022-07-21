ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Daily Update 7-21-2022

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON (WVDN) – ​​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 21, 2022, there are currently 3,221 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,121 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 80-year old female from Mingo County, a 62-year old male from Summers County, a 79-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Randolph County, and a 94-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our deepest condolences to these families as they navigate the loss of their loved ones.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (19), Berkeley (171), Boone (57), Braxton (24), Brooke (21), Cabell (158), Calhoun (8), Clay (16), Doddridge (6), Fayette (117), Gilmer (13), Grant (13), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (35), Hancock (25), Hardy (29), Harrison (124), Jackson (43), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (340), Lewis (29), Lincoln (41), Logan (72), Marion (108), Marshall (49), Mason (51), McDowell (53), Mercer (167), Mineral (39), Mingo (33), Monongalia (174), Monroe (30), Morgan (15), Nicholas (58), Ohio (51), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (30), Putnam (128), Raleigh (196), Randolph (29), Ritchie (11), Roane (27), Summers (18), Taylor (22), Tucker (14), Tyler (9), Upshur (49), Wayne (49), Webster (15), Wetzel (30), Wirt (3), Wood (161), Wyoming (54). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronaviru​s.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

