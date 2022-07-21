ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The wild, Wild West of the transfer portal is about to get worse

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3DBs_0gngXtGi00

The wild, Wild West of the NCAA transfer portal is about to get worse, assuming a recommendation from the The Division I Council passes next month as expected.

On Wednesday, the D1 Council endorsed a concept that would allow athletes to transfer more than once without sitting out a year, though they would only be able to do so in two different “entry windows” — one of which would be near the end of the season and the other in the spring.

From a news release from the NCAA:

The Council endorsed a concept that would eliminate the blanket rule prohibiting transferring more than once. The concept would also implement transfer portal “entry windows,” or periods of time in which student-athletes must provide their school with written notification of transfer to be eligible to compete immediately the following academic year.

For winter and spring sports, students could provide written notification of transfer the day after NCAA championship selections in that sport for 60 calendar days. In fall sports, two separate windows would provide a total of 60 calendar days. The first window would be 45 days beginning the day following championship selection and the second would be from May 1 to May 15. Reasonable accommodations will be made for participants in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision championship games.

Additionally, schools that accept four-year transfer students receiving financial aid will be required to provide financial aid to the student-athlete through the completion of the student’s five-year period of eligibility or undergraduate graduation, whichever comes first, unless the student transfers again or enters a professional draft. The student would continue to count against roster and financial aid limits unless the student is medically disqualified, exhausts eligibility, transfers or enters a professional draft.

Members expressed some concern about some details related to implementation of the transfer changes; although, most of the Council agreed the concepts will improve the transfer environment.

Additionally, the Council endorsed several changes in the infractions process:

The Division I Council on Wednesday endorsed several recommendations intended to better support student-athletes, improve efficiency and timeliness in the infractions process, and improve clarity in the transfer environment.

Developed through the work of the Transformation Committee, the recommendations will go to the Division I Board of Directors next month for adoption.

If the recommendations are approved by the board, schools would be empowered to support student-athletes in a variety of ways without asking for waivers, including providing any support needed for a student-athlete’s personal health, safety and well-being; paying for items to support a student’s academic pursuits; purchasing insurance of various types; and funding participation in elite-level training, tryouts and competition.

The Council also endorsed several concepts intended to address challenges in the infractions process, including:

  • Incentivizing parties to secure cooperation from representatives, family members and others with relevant information.
  • Expanding the use of a public dashboard for all infractions.
  • Reserving hearings before the Committee on Infractions for only the most significant behaviors.

Additional enhancements to fair and timely processing of infractions cases will be considered by the Council next month.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axUCb_0gngXtGi00

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
247Sports

NCAA continues to leave USC and college football in NIL uncertainty

The NCAA is attempting to fumble through what’s left of its time as the governing body for the top college football programs in the country with its attempts to steer the NIL process. After adopting what it preemptively termed “temporary” guidelines last summer, the NCAA updated its members on May 9 of this year with “guidelines” meant to clarify and address the issue everyone except them saw coming from a mile away: the way that NIL arrangements impact prospective student-athletes, the NCAA’s designation for recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal

Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting violations a family affair in Knoxville. According to the NCAA's notice of allegations released on Friday, Pruitt's wife, Casey, was involved in the 18 Level-1 infractions levied against the Volunteers program. Pruitt and his wife allegedly paid recruits more than $12,000 in cash, arranged fishing trips,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild West#The D1 Council
The Spun

Country's No. 1 Safety Announces His Commitment Date

Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star safety Caleb Downs is less than a week away from announcing his commitment. Downs shared a video today teasing his upcoming commitment, which he'll reveal next Wednesday, July 27. "Just getting closer to making a decision. Let's keep it simple," Downs says at the end...
NFL
247Sports

OL Payton Kirkland gearing up to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube page

Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips blue-chip lineman Payton Kirkland will announce a college commitment this Saturday around 7:30 EST live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Kirkland, who the industry-generated 247Sports Composite pegs as the nation's No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2023, lists five schools as finalists heading into the announcement: Michigan State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

SEC Football: End of an era is coming for the SEC

Though not yet officially announced, what began for SEC football in 1992 will be coming to an end soon. As Chase Goodbread wrote yesterday for the Tuscaloosa News, the change has been “a poorly kept secret” for months. When Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, there will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky softball freshman wins New Balance Golden Shoe Award

Kentucky softball signee Chelsea Mack has been awarded the 2022 New Balance Golden Shoe Award. The honor, awarded to the most prolific base-stealer in high school, goes to an upcoming freshman each year selected by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The athlete must be awarded All-Region status to be considered...
KENTUCKY STATE
Sports Illustrated

NCAA Slams Tennessee With 18 Infractions Under Former Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and several members of his football staff provided about $60,000 of impermissible benefits and recruiting inducements to more than two dozen recruits and their families over a three-year period, according to a notice of allegations from the NCAA, a copy of which was obtained by Sports Illustrated through a public records request.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Clemson Insider

As Eason quiets doubts about his ability as a recruiter, he knows he can’t get complacent

Nick Eason laughed at college coaches who asked him if he’d be able to recruit. After landing three verbal commitments in this cycle — Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods, Rome (Ga.) High School four-star Stephiylan Green and Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley — Clemson’s defensive tackles coach feels like he’s starting to answer those questions.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy