Pence Springs, WV

Obituary: Martha Suzanne Tolley Humphrey, 80

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

HUMPHREY

Martha Suzanne Tolley Humphrey, age 80, of Pence Springs, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton, WV.

Born January 16, 1942 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late James “Jim” and Margaret Gormley Tolley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Andrew “Andy” Humphrey; an infant brother, Charles Joseph Tolley; two sisters, Betty Tolley Cox and Ruth Tolley Gwinn; and two nephews, Harold Andrew “Andy” Cox and John “Johnny” Gwinn.

Mrs. Humphrey was a retired veterinary assistant, having retired after many years of service. She was a 1959 graduate of Talcott High School in Talcott, WV, and attended the Pence Springs Community Church in Pence Springs, WV. Mrs. Humphrey will always be remembered for her love of animals. She was known to sleep in the barn with an ailing foal and would rescue any creature in need.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, William Thomas “Bill” Humphrey of Pence Springs, WV; her daughter, Melanie Sue Humphrey of Crestview, FL; two granddaughters, Sarah Jane Humphrey of Knoxville, TN, and Margaret Suzanne “Maggie” Humphrey of Pence Springs, WV; two nieces, Johanna Gwinn and Nikkie Davis and family; two nephews, Michael Gwinn and family and Geoffrey Gwinn and family; special camping friend, April Fowler of Crestview, FL; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home Chapel in Alderson, WV, with the Rev. Roger Persinger officiating. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery at Creamery, WV. Friends may call Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Humphrey family at www.lobbanfh.com.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.

The post Obituary: Martha Suzanne Tolley Humphrey, 80 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

