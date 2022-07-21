Obituary: Noah Gene Harper, 8

HARPER

Noah Gene Harper, 8, of Alderson, WV, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Knoxville Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN, following an extended illness.

Born June 25, 2014, in Charleston, WV, he was the son of Thomas Calvin Harper Sr. and Sherri Gene Harper. Noah attended the River of Life Church in Alderson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David R. Harper; maternal grandfathers, Shannon Green and Harold Perry; aunt, Ruth Ann Harper; and uncle, Charles Walter Harper.

Including his parents, survivors are his brothers, Robert Perry, Justin Bradley, Alex Bradley, Ryan Bradley (Margaret), and Thomas Calvin Harper Jr.; and sisters, Anna Marie Fink (David) and Bella Mae Hurley; paternal grandmother, Alma Harper; and maternal grandmother, Sherry Lee Hall; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV, with Pastor Anthony Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

