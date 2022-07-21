Dad Slammed For 'Walking Out' On Daughter and Partner After Food Shop Fight
A mother took to Mumsnet to seek support after her partner walked out on her and their toddler—but found the forum's response a little...www.newsweek.com
A mother took to Mumsnet to seek support after her partner walked out on her and their toddler—but found the forum's response a little...www.newsweek.com
You are not the AH! He is the AH! The pool wasn't that big a deal! He's acting like a child! Not taking care of a child! Get away!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5