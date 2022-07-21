ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Slammed For 'Walking Out' On Daughter and Partner After Food Shop Fight

By Leonie Helm
Newsweek
 3 days ago
A mother took to Mumsnet to seek support after her partner walked out on her and their toddler—but found the forum's response a little...

Joan Young
2d ago

You are not the AH! He is the AH! The pool wasn't that big a deal! He's acting like a child! Not taking care of a child! Get away!

Daily Mail

Alabama teen, 16, who shot dead his family of five when he found out he wasn't biologically related to his mom in 2019 also tried to poison her by triggering nut allergy with peanut butter in her coffee, new court docs reveal

An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

