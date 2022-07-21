ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Incumbent Howard County Council member Deb Jung trailing by 335 votes in Democratic primary, awaits results from mail-in ballots

By Allana Haynes Baltimore Sun Media
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
About 17,400 mail-in ballots will be counted beginning today in Howard County, according to Elections Director Guy Mickley.

Election officials have so far released numbers from early voting and election day voting and expect to certify the election on July 29, once all mail-in ballots and provisional ballots are accounted for.

Two districts in the race for seats on the Howard County Council were contested in the primary — District 1 and District 4, both in the Democratic primary.

Based on the results from early and in-person voting, incumbent Howard County Council member Liz Walsh is leading in District 1 with 3,000 votes (68.7%) over Neveen Kurtom, who has 1,367 (31.3%). In the District 4 race, Janssen Evelyn is in the lead with 2,851 votes (50.28%) compared to incumbent Deb Jung who has 2,516 votes (44.37%).

Jung said she believes that she ran a solid campaign and is awaiting the final results.

“We have great support and volunteers and ran a strong and effective campaign,” Jung said. “A substantial number of District 4 electorate voted by mail, including many of my supporters, and I look forward to the final vote tally.”

In other council races, candidates ran unopposed and will proceed to the general election in November.

Howard County, MD
Elections
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
#Democratic Primary#Primary Election#Early Voting#Incumbent#Politics Local#Election Local#The Howard County Council#District 4
