ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Riley Green Teases Another New Song, “Drinkin’ Tonight,” & It Sounds Like A New Project Is In The Works

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INBsb_0gngXI3B00

Just drop ’em already, Riley Green.

Barely a day after teasing a brand new song called “Get Back Home,” Riley posted another clip of the studio version of a song we’ve never heard before called “Drinkin’ Tonight.”

A simple tune that finds Riley wondering where his ex might be out partying lately now that they’re over, it’s a bit of a different sound from him than we’re used to, but it’s pretty upbeat and super fun.

And with tomorrow being new music Friday, I wouldn’t be surprised to find one, if not both of them, on streaming services in the next 24 hours, similar to how he dropped his recent singles “Miles on Main” and “Wild Woman” last month.

Check out the new one:

In addition to the aforementioned new singles, Riley put out another new one back in May, “Hell Of A Way To Go.”

We already know he’s been in the studio working on something, and his debut studio album Different ‘Round Here dropped three years ago now back in 2019, so I’d be willing to go out on a limb and say we hopefully have an album announcement coming soon.

“Miles On Main”

Hell Of A Way To Go”

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'AGT' Golden Buzzer Chapel Hart Gets A Spot On Darius Rucker's New Album

Chapel Hart has been getting nothing but support from the Country music community after they snagged a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" ... and they're already lined up to be on Darius Rucker's next album. We spoke with bandmates Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart and they told...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Works#Different Round Here
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'American Idol': Scotty McCreery and His Wife Reveal Baby's Very Special Due Date

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are "so excited" for the birth of their first child, which will be happening a little sooner than expected. A month after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the country singer gave fans a major update about his little one's due date, revealing that their baby boy on the way is set to arrive on a very special day: Halloween.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Makes an Appearance at Dollywood, Snaps Photos With Fans

Besides Kelly Clarkson winning season one of American Idol, the show has launched numerous other stars into the spotlight like Carrie Underwood. Winning the fourth season of the show, the country singer went on to claim three Grammys for her first album Carnival Ride. That album alone solidified her status in country music as she had one of the biggest opening weeks of any female artist. One of the Grammys she won was for Best New Artist. Since her breakthrough performance on American Idol, Underwood continues to leave her mark on the industry, but she’s also sure to take some time for herself.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Security Guard Railroads Angry Fan Who Climbed On Stage After Kid Rock Concert Was Canceled

Wild scene in Minot, North Dakota, last night. According to TMZ, the crowd got out of control after the Kid Rock concert was abruptly canceled last night due to weather. Set to headline the North Dakota State Fair, his show was delayed nearly two hours and then around 11:00pm, an officer from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department made the announcement that the show was going to be canceled.
MINOT, ND
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

167K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy