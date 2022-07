The newly owned by the City of Conroe Owen Park will host a Yap & Splash event Saturday July 30 from 10:30am-2:00pm at Owen Park at the old YMCA. Bring your dog for a day of fun in the park involving splash pads, sprinklers, and more water activities! You can attend without your dog and enjoy food, music, games, and other activities. Pet supplies, pet treats, pet adoptions and face painting for the kids will also be available. Don’t miss the raffle at 1:30pm. Another way to stay cool and see the newly renovated park.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO