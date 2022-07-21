ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras, but each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National is the best ode to the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives. Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession, with lyrics like "I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees / I never married but Ohio don't remember me" and "I still owe money to the money to the money I owe / I never thought about love when I thought about home" painting a somber, wistful picture of remembering home.

Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
OHIO STATE
