Appleton, WI

Student Food Pantry Summer Hours

By Jessica Quintana
lawrence.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Food Pantry is open during the summer daily 10 AM-10 PM with ID access. The Pantry is a free resource available to all students who are in immediate need or do...

blogs.lawrence.edu

Comments / 0

 

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Valley nonprofit provided fall prevention equipment to 8 homes on Wednesday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley nonprofit had a busy day installing ‘life-changing’ fall prevention equipment for those in need throughout the community. Rebuilding Together Fox Valley worked with interns from SECURA on Wednesday, July 20, to get hands-on training and experience while installing equipment in eight different homes, impacting roughly 14 homeowners by the end of the day.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare cuts ribbon on new health care center in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A ribbon cutting Thursday officially marked the grand opening of a new health care center in the Fox Valley. ThedaCare offered a look inside its new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in Appleton. Leaders of the health care provider say the new facility includes an inpatient...
APPLETON, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Oshkosh Country Clubs NEW Event Space!

The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Sheboygan, WI July 31, 2022: My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash Event

My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
thebrillionnews.com

End of an era: Randy's Central closing

BRILLION – A lot of people have told Randy Ryoti that his Randy’s Central restaurant in downtown Brillion is like the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”. “There’s some truth to it,” Ryoti says. Since Oct. 14, 1993, Randy’s Central on Jackson Street in the heart of...
BRILLION, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Montello Schools welcome a familiar face in role of its new District Administrator

The Montello School District welcomed a new but familiar District Administrator at the start of July, with the District Director of Teaching and Learning Elizabeth Tierney Calnin stepping up to take the role. The Marquette County Tribune sat down with her last week to discuss the new position and the plans she has moving forward.
MONTELLO, WI
wtaq.com

New Name For Appleton Landmark

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
#Non Perishable Food#The Pantry#Hygiene#Charity#The Student Food Pantry#Lawrence University
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire leaves 6 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire ignited in a Green Bay home on Saturday night. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 1600 block of Farlin Avenue for a report of a fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah PD search for owner of lost lizard

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home. According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city. Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box...
NEENAH, WI
NBC26

Fond du Lac County Fair runs Wednesday through Sunday

FOND DU LAC — Wednesday marked the first full day of the Fond du Lac County Fair after a kickoff celebration Tuesday night. The fair runs through Sunday and includes live music, livestock shows, chainsaw wood carving, Fondy 5k & kids fun run, rides and food. General admission to...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Hot Dog Trail in Oshkosh

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, we set out to find a few local eateries that offer hot dogs! From the unique toppings, to the condiment offerings - we were not disappointed. Join us on our Oshkosh hot dog trail, and let us know your favorite hot dog spot in town!
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Announces Date for Re-Do Fireworks Show

Two Rivers City leaders have decided on when they will be lighting off the fireworks intended for Independence Day. On Saturday, September 10th, there will be a full day of events at Walsh Field to make up for the lack of a show on the 4th of July. Family activities...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton police report increased theft

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton community has experienced an increase in theft recently, according to police. The Appleton Police Department reports an upsurge in thefts, particularly in situations involving either unsecured or unlocked vehicles, garages and bikes. The department refers to these crimes as "crimes of opportunity" and encourages community...
APPLETON, WI
Flying Magazine

Storms Blow Through Oshkosh on Eve of EAA AirVenture

Wittman Regional Airport, site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, suffered damage on Saturday after a thunderstorm front came through the Oshkosh area. The front was part of a line of storms across Wisconsin. There are no reports of injuries. Several people sheltered at the EAA Aviation Museum during the storm; otherwise, people sheltered in place as they saw fit.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Desperation is the mother of invention. That could be the subtitle of Friday’s opening-night performance of “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again” by Let Me Be Frank Productions. For this weekend, the show troupe is missing one of its...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI

