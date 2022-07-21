ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete shoppers take advantage of Sunrise Sale — in pajamas

By Elizabeth Fry
fox13news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Shoppers got an early start Thursday morning for the 49th annual Sunrise Sale in downtown St. Petersburg. Shoppers donned their pajamas and hit the stores as...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 1

 

cltampa.com

Iconic St. Petersburg diner Kissin’ Cuzzins is for sale

Beloved family-owned restaurant Kissin’ Cuzzins is on the market for nearly $2.5 million. But the current owner and listing agent say fans of the place shouldn’t be too worried about losing the historic eatery. The diner-style restaurant at 951 34th St. N in St. Petersburg was listed through...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's Dharma Southern Kitchen closing, iconic St. Pete diner Kissin' Cuzzins for sale, and more in local foodie news

Dharma Southern Kitchen A sad day for local plant-based folks is nigh after Dharma Southern Kitchen recently announced the upcoming closure of its Armature Works location in Tampa Heights. The popular vegan eatery took to social media this week to break the news to its customers. Its Facebook and Instagram state that Sanford’s Dharma Southern Kitchen has already closed, and that Tampa’s last day of service will take place on Monday, Aug. 1.
TAMPA, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sunrise, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa mayor takes children on underwater adventure to bond with nature

TAMPA, Fla. - Children from Tampa’s Parks and Recreation Department joined Mayor Jane Castor underwater in the Florida Aquarium’s 100,000-gallon "Heart of the Sea" Exhibit, for the first day of the "SeaTREK" program on Saturday. The kids and the mayor were surrounded by sharks, stingrays, spotted eagle rays,...
TAMPA, FL
#Pajamas#Breakfast Food#Pajama Party#The Sunrise Sale
thegabber.com

Adoptable Kitties Who Love Hockey in St. Petersburg

Lightning and Bolt can’t wait to play fuzzy-ball hockey around someone’s home. This duo isn’t bonded, but they’re BFFs and would love to go home together. Lightning, a yearling, loves to love on you and get head scratches. He has a routine: He spends time in certain places in his room or doing different things at certain times. He also has a favorite sleeping box, and he loves it so much, he’s asked that his forever humans let him bring it home with him. He also loves to play, but he turns into a boisterous little bolt when he’s the center of attention. That’s where – you guessed it – Bolt comes in.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community organizations host backpack giveaway Saturday

July 21, 2022 - The Saturday Morning Shoppe and Live Love St. Pete are hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, Aug. 6, in Lot 4 at Tropicana Field. Volunteers will hand out over 2,000 backpacks to anyone in need, and no registration is necessary. Several community organizations donated the bags, with Live Love St. Pete providing 1,000 and the Tampa Bay Rays contributing 300. Both the giveaway and market begin at 12 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. The event is at 198 17th St. S. in St. Petersburg, and admission and parking are free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Reggae-pop act Iration heads to downtown St. Pete this weekend

Only two years following its opening, the St. Pete Pier nabbed an Urban Land Institute’s 2022 Americas Award for Excellence, which recognizes the greatest new urban designs in the country. The waterfront oasis was the only place in the Southeast to be recognized. If you want to experience what...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Need a pirate ship? Bonney-Read Krewe selling Gasparilla parade float

TAMPA, Fla. - The Bonney-Read Krewe is selling its current Gasparilla parade float as they make room for a new one. The all-female Crewe has been sailing down Bayshore Boulevard aboard the Vanity, a 33-foot, two-story pirate ship with all the bells and whistles. Like all good things though, the time has come for the Vanity to sail off into the sunset.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Home Helpers of Clearwater employees get free gas

TARPON SPRINGS — The leaders of several Tampa Bay area Home Helpers franchises banded together in a unified display of support for their employees recently, hosting an “employee gas party” on July 9. According to Home Helpers of Clearwater owner Debbie Humphrey, who came up with the...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Steaks in St. Petersburg FL 2022

Steak. Who doesn’t love a steak? It’s really quite simple. First, get the highest quality beef. Then decide if you’re going to flip it once, or flip it often. (Milk Street Cooking School says that a very thick steak cooks more evenly when flipped often.) Are you...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Open Season Sportman's Expo opens to outdoor enthusiasts in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Open Season Sportman's Expo is going on at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland from now through Sunday. It's open to anyone who likes hunting, fishing, camping or just being outdoors. Chris O'Hara, who is the promoter for the event, said Florida is the perfect place...
LAKELAND, FL
cltampa.com

25 Tampa Bay restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Yes they're popular, but that doesn't mean that these Tampa Bay spots aren't worth your time. Whether your strolling down Tampa's Riverwalk, going for a beach drive down the coast or just got out of Rays game in downtown St. Pete, there are plenty of great spots (within Tampa Bay's busiest areas) to grab a bite to eat.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Haunted Clearwater Trolley Tours Launch This Friday

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

‘Off the Dome’ celebrates a decade of Dunedin hip-hop on Wednesday

When Jon "Ditty" Diddier went out to establish a freestyle hip-hop hive in his hometown, he ended up with only a storage room and a lousy PA system. At the time, the recent University of Central Florida grad wanted to improve his own improvisational rap skills. He had just earned a degree as a visual artist and wanted to enter the world of hip-hop.
DUNEDIN, FL

