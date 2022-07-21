ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 18-20

By News Staff
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article3:06 a.m., Alarm in a boiler room was going off in an apartment building along Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes. It was a false alarm. 9:42 a.m., Complaint was taken of a neighbor urinating on their property along East Island Lake Road, Detroit Lakes. Complainant had a video. 11:53 a.m.,...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

DL-Online

Becker County Board District 2: Halvorson wants county and city to work together to save money

DETROIT LAKES — Darin Halvorson wants Becker County and Detroit Lakes to do a better job of working together. He considers it wasteful spending that the county and city didn’t cooperate on a joint public works facility, or a joint law enforcement building. “Why did Becker County and Detroit Lakes build separate highway buildings instead of combining them?” That would have saved millions of dollars, he said.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Body found in a lake near Lengby Thursday morning identified

LENGBY, Minn. (KVRR) — A man found dead in a lake near Lengby, Minnesota is identified as 65 year old Raymond Larson of Fosston. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man found dead in Spring Lake Thursday morning after 9 a.m. Larson was...
LENGBY, MN
DL-Online

Audubon man arrested after State Patrol pursuit, crash in Vergas Trails

An Audubon man was arrested Thursday morning after leading a state trooper on a chase that ended in a crash in the Vergas Trails, according to the State Patrol. Jared Danielson, 31, of Audubon was not injured and was taken to the Becker County Jail on an active warrant. Other charges are pending, according to State Patrol spokesman Jesse Grabow.
AUDUBON, MN
trfradio.com

Man Found Dead Thursday Near Lengby

A man was found dead Thursday in Spring Lake near Lengby. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Essentia Ambulance responded to the report just after 9AM. Authorities say the body is that of Raymond Larson, 65. No found play is suspected. The body was transported to UND Forensic...
LENGBY, MN
myklgr.com

Moorhead man sentenced in Redwood County Court for possessing stolen car and illegal drugs

A Moorhead man, Monico Espinoza Jr., age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week for possessing illegal drugs, and a stolen car. According to court documents, on June 10 of last year, a Redwood Falls police officer got a report that a vehicle stolen in Fergus Falls had been spotted at a Redwood Falls business. When the officer arrived at the parking lot, he observed the driver of the vehicle, Espinoza, attempting to lure young women toward the stolen vehicle.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Court report: Menahga man accused of terrorizing woman with gun

DETROIT LAKES — Robert Michael Dresow, 55, of rural Menahga has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony terroristic threats. According to court records, on June 13, a woman who lives with Dresow told deputies that she had gotten...
MENAHGA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Fish#Island Lake#West Lake#Alarm
kvrr.com

Park Rapids Teen Walking On Shoulder of Road Hit By Drunk Driver

HUBBARD CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Park Rapids, Minnesota man is arrested for DWI after hitting a teen walking on the shoulder of 170th Street in Henrietta Township earlier this month. Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the hit-and-run on July 7. They say 18-year-old Isabelle...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DL-Online

Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DI

Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DISEASED TREES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES Notice is Hereby Given that the Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will meet in the Council Chambers of the Administration Building located at 1025 Roosevelt Avenue on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 5:00 P.M., to consider the abatement of diseased trees at various locations in the City, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.101. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the property abutting such diseased trees. The total estimated cost of such improvement is $30,716.55. The method of assessing for the abatement shall be according to that certain resolution passed and adopted November 3, 1981, pertaining to such matter. Property owners are assessed 100 percent of the cost. All persons who desire to be heard with reference to the proposed abatement will be heard at this meeting. Dated at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 14 th day of July, 2022 Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (July 24, 2022) 82440.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Lorna Braget

Lorna (Johnson) Braget, 94, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully at BigFork Communities with her daughters at her side on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 12:08am. Lorna was born November 18,1927 in Holmesville Township, rural Rochert, MN to Ole and Christina (Momb) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Driver cited in 13th Ave. intersection collision

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man was cited for disregarding a traffic control signal in a two-car crash at 13th Ave. and 25th St. S shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Police say 39-year-old Maulid Hussein ran a red light. The car he was driving collided with an SUV in the intersection. The SUV flipped onto its roof.
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Man’s deceased Body Has Been Found

The Beltrami county sheriffs located a Bemidji area man who went missing earlier this week near his home. On Monday chief deputy Jarrett Walton alerted the public that they were searching for 21-year old Logan Roy who was described as a vulnerable person who may be armed with a gun.
BEMIDJI, MN
101.3 KDWB

Bull Gets Loose, 'Window Shops' Along Main Street In Park Rapids

A bull got loose in Park Rapids, Minnesota, yesterday (July 21) and took a stroll down Main Street, according to FOX 9. Apparently, a handling mishap led the bull to escape from its owner. The animal was seen walking around Main Street, peering into windows. Luckily, it doesn't appear the bull's shopping spree led to a bull-in-a-china-shop-type situation. However, the bull's trip downtown was cut short for safety reasons. Police blocked off streets so they could safely corral the animal and it took about 45 minutes for the bull's owner to wrangle the it.
PARK RAPIDS, MN

Comments / 0

