ROSS – A Truck is totaled after a vehicle fire yesterday, and all the man did was start it. According to a press release from Ross County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:36 am on July 22 Ross County Deputies along with the local fire department were dispatched to the area of Turkey Ridge Road in South Salem for a vehicle fire. When they arrived they found a mostly engulfed vehicle fire. The Fire department was able to put the fire out quickly.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO