ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

New travel stop opens in Brookville

By Jack McCune, Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06o3RC_0gngUT3D00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened its doors Thursday in Brookville , bringing 130 truck parking spots and 55 jobs to Jefferson County.

The store is located off Interstate 80 using Exit 81 (1373 Route 28). It’s over 12,000 square feet.

Now the seventh location in Pennsylvania, Greg Love, the co-CEO of Love’s is super excited about the addition of Love’s in Jefferson County.

“Opening our seventh location in Pennsylvania means giving customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, said. “The new travel stop in Brookville will help professional drivers and four-wheel traffic get back on the road safely and quickly while providing plenty of amenities and fresh food and drink options.”

Skill Machines on the rise throughout Pennsylvania

With the new travel stop opening, they are celebrating by donating $2,000 split between the Pine Creek Fire Department and the Jefferson County 4-H Club .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The travel stop will be open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

  • Wendy’s restaurant
  • 79 car parking spaces
  • Seven RV parking spots
  • Nine diesel pumps
  • Speedco truck service center
  • Seven showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • Snacks and coffee
  • Dog park
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks

DETAILS: $ – 785,000 – A $110K DROP!. 1221 BARNSTABLE LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140. DETAILS: $749,900 – Elegance describes this Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Saybrook. Welcome to 1221 Barnstable lane , once you enter into the foyer you feel at home with the main floor office/bedroom, large living room and dining room that open to the expansive eat in kitchen and family room with vaulted ceiling. Relax in style and sophistication around the fireplace in the great room, or gather in the kitchen around the island that opens to the generous sized composite deck and enjoy your summer evenings. Second floor boasts a spacious owners suite along with 3 other bedrooms above the second floor, and a finished basement completes this amazing home.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Horseshoe Curve Near Altoona PA

In addition to the Railroaders Memorial Museum, the region offers numerous opportunities to learn about railroad history. The museum is housed in the historic Mechanics Building of the Pennsylvania Railroad. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A popular attraction in the area is the Everett Railroad Company, which is about seven miles south of Altoona in Hollidaysburg. Visitors can enjoy themed train rides and regular tourist trains throughout the year.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Road closure scheduled in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road will be closed in Sidman starting Tuesday in order for needed work to be done on a railroad. The closure will take place on Mill Road (Route 160) between Plummer Road and Locust Street from approximately July 26 at 7 a.m. to July 27 at 7 p.m. Northfolk Sothern Railroad said the length of the closure will depend on the track time and/or equipment or weather-related issues.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Jefferson County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Jefferson County, PA
Government
Brookville, PA
Government
City
Brookville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Brookville, PA
Sports
WTAJ

State Police investigate trespassing at Blair County paper mill

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a trespassing incident at the closed Appvion Paper Mill plant. Police say between 4:31 p.m. on June 15, and 3:15 on June 22, multiple vehicles, including a car and an ATV, and people entered a locked gated area and trespassed on the property. Police say […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Fayette; Greene; Indiana; Washington; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Southwestern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania Eastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Western Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Eastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania Southwestern Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania Western Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 302 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Braddock, or near McKeesport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Trees snapped and uprooted. Power outages can be expected. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Greensburg, McKeesport, Uniontown, Jeannette, Connellsville, Vandergrift, and Waynesburg. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The Queen’s Court had the opportunity to learn about and get up close and personal with heifers of Laurel Valley Dairy. Courtesy of Jefferson County Fair, Brookville, PA. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Parking#Fresh Food#Parking Spaces#Skill Machines#The Wtaj Newsletter#Rv#Speedco#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Altoona kicks off downtown parking study

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Altoona officially kicked off its parking study analysis with a meeting being held with city officials, stakeholders, and the consultant group. Last month, the city awarded $40,000 to the Trans Associates Engineering Consultants of Pittsburgh to do the study in the downtown area. The study will be conducted between 10th and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Fake money going around in Elk County, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Marys police are warning business owners of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the community. Police said the bills are marked “for motion picture purposes” on the front and back of the bills and have been used to make purchases throughout Elk County. Anyone with information on […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Beating the heat at local Johnstown recreational park and pool

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — We have a very hot weekend ahead and some in our area found themselves enjoying the weather outside today instead of being stuck in the office. Local parks and swimming pools were full of people trying to enjoy the heat while staying hydrated. Angel Schropp,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butlerradio.com

Food Distributions Set For This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution is also planned...
CHICORA, PA
WTAJ

Speed Display placed in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. The speed display board was placed on Wednesday, July 20 on Route 144. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Reconstruction work starts next week for Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Drivers in Geistown should plan their routes around the scheduled reconstruction that will start next week. Reconstruction work will begin on Walters Avenue in the Borough next week, although the exact date is undecided at this moment. The work is on the portion of the road between 231 and 424. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona VA’s urgent care center to open 24/7

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will begin operating their Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) 24/7 starting on August 1. This will help those veterans who need care for minor illnesses or injuries much faster than if they were to go to the emergency room. Until now, the UCC center […]
ALTOONA, PA
butlerradio.com

Antique Tractor And Engine Show Happening In Mercer

An annual event that highlights farm equipment from the past is coming back to Mercer County. The Antique Tractor and Engine Show returns to the Stoneboro Fairgrounds tomorrow through Sunday. In addition to tractors from years ago, guests will be able to check out daily demonstrations, vendors, craft markets, and...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy