Tennessee State

Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!. A recent study by movebuddha.com highlights where new Tennessee residents are coming from and what part of the...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 1

Rutherford Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
primewomen.com

15 Best Places to Retire in Tennessee

The 15 Best Places to Retire in Tennessee on this list will help you narrow down the perfect city to spend your retirement. Retiring to Tennessee means a lower cost of living than the national average, no state or inheritance taxes, and a culturally and geographically diverse location. Tennessee is...
TENNESSEE STATE
fsrmagazine.com

HuckleBerry's Breakfast & Launch Grows in Texas and Tennesseee

The wait is over for Texas and Tennessee as Huckleberry’s branches out into both states with multiple locations. The residents of Dallas/Ft Worth & Nashville should prepare themselves for some “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!”. “I traveled to California and visited Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch with...
TEXAS STATE
Rutherford Source

Opry Announces New Partnership With Mid-South Ford Dealers

Opry Entertainment Group announced a multi-year partnership agreement with the Mid-South Ford Dealers, making Mid-South Ford Dealers the exclusive automotive partner of the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The partnership will add a new Ford Lounge experience at both the Grand Ole Opry House and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER: 7-23-24,2022: Roasting

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 155 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 TNZ005>010-023>033-056>065-075-077-078-093>095-232000- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0007.220723T1600Z-220724T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam- Overton-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Bedford-Coffee-Warren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 155 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 108 expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee except the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Highest paying jobs in Nashville for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which is cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university comes in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee governor puts school voucher rollout on fast track

Less than a week after judges allowed Tennessee to resume work on its long-stalled private school voucher program, the program’s website roared back to life, and forms are available online for families and private schools in Memphis and Nashville interested in participating.By Wednesday, Gov. Bill Lee announced, some 600 families had completed the form, and 40-plus private schools in the two cities had committed to making seats available for them when...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
