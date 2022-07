Click here to read the full article. Rumors have swirled of late that the latest big name who may decamp to the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour is TNT NBA analyst and onetime owner of the worst swing in golf, Charles Barkley. PGA legend Greg Norman is the league’s CEO, and big name U.S. players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson have already signed on for eye-popping sums. Tiger Woods turned LIV down. Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and questions about the country’s ties to the Sept. 11 attacks have many reluctant to partner LIV...

NBA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO