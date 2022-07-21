ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open in Mount Vernon for sewage relief from NY

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago
Mount Vernon residents whose homes have been damaged by the city's chronic sewage problems can now apply for some of the $3 million the state has made available for remediation.

The Mount Vernon Healthy Homes program has gone live as part of the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery, which will use federal funds for measures like fixing sewage damage, installing backflow prevention measures and cleaning up asbestos and lead infiltration.

"For far too long, the residents of Mount Vernon have dealt with a water infrastructure crisis and the health challenges it brings," said state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement. In a later interview, he called Healthy Homes a "nimble" approach that would provide quick fixes for private properties not usually eligible for public funds.

He said the Office of Storm Recovery would have staff based in Mount Vernon for the "foreseeable future."

The program, announced in April, is in addition to the $150 million the state has committed to helping Mount Vernon fix its aging water and sewer infrastructure. The decades-old problems have led to overburdened sewers and a federal lawsuit over violations of the Clean Water Act caused by raw sewage leaking into the Bronx and Hutchinson rivers.

To be eligible, properties must be 1- to 4-family homes identified as Most Frequently Impacted by wastewater backups and damage. Low- to moderate-income residents must live in the home, with maximum income ranging from $77,650 for one person to $128,650 for six people.

The applicant must own the home but does not have to live there if there are tenants.

Sewer fix:New York commits $150M to Mount Vernon's crumbling water infrastructure

Once eligibility is confirmed, inspections will be done starting next month. Money is not provided directly to the residents but will be used to pay directly for the work.

Go to stormrecovery.ny.gov/mountvernon for forms and more information on how to apply.

"We are directly experiencing the impact of the climate change crisis and failing infrastructure that has been disregarded for decades," Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in the statement. "This $3 million in funding will be impactful to families remediating environmental hazards in their homes and becoming more resilient to the challenges we face from sewer and water incidents."

