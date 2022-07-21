Jobs lost as Dalkeith home improvement firm collapses

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.

CARTERET, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO