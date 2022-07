GameStop has announced a new PS5 restock for the weekend, allowing for a new wave of potential current-gen console owners! It seems like PlayStation 5s are becoming more and more available as GameStop seems to be increasing the frequency of these different restocks. Whether or not this actually means anything for if or when they'll become available on store shelves and actually be able to stay there and not immediately sell out is a mystery at the moment. Nonetheless, GameStop's last PS5 restock was about a week ago, meaning the retailer is getting its hands on plenty of consoles on a regular basis.

