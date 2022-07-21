ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Craig Ellenport
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
With Trey Lance set to take over as the starting quarterback in San Francisco, the 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent permission to seek a trade. Garoppolo, who passed for 3,810 yards and 20 TDs last season, was the QB17 last season. He had shoulder surgery in March, is reportedly making good progress in rehab, and will be ready to play this summer. The 49ers traded up in last year’s draft to get Lance with the third overall pick. Lance started two games for San Francisco last season, and the team is ready to give him the reins.

If Garoppolo is moved, what are the best landing spots from a fantasy perspective? Here are five possibilities:

Baker Mayfield is gone, and the Browns are still awaiting word on a likely suspension for Deshaun Watson. Garoppolo would be a better option than journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who currently would be the starter until Watson is back. Cleveland has a run-first offense similar to what the 49ers had with Jimmy G, so he’d be a good fit.

There’s a lot of pressure on Ryan Tannehill to produce this season for an established playoff team that hasn’t been able to take the next step. The Titans drafted Malik Willis this year to be their QB of the future, but Willis likely wouldn’t be ready to start this season.

To be clear, Garoppolo-to-Miami won’t happen because the Dolphins have Teddy Bridgewater as insurance in case Tue Tagovailoa is injured or ineffective. But new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was Garoppolo’s offensive coordinator last season, so there is familiarity and a comfort level.

Fantasy managers might be too quick to anoint second-year tight end Kyle Pitts as the next Shannon Sharpe, but he certainly has the potential. The problem is that Atlanta’s current No. 1 quarterback is Marcus Mariota, who has yet to be a successful starter in the NFL. Garoppolo, meanwhile, has never had trouble getting the ball to his tight end, helping George Kittle post big numbers. Jimmy G would immediately raise Pitts’s fantasy value.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ front office can spend all the energy they want trying to convince themselves that Drew Lock is the answer, but Garoppolo would be an instant upgrade. In terms of weapons – DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett – and the team’s current QB situation, Seattle might be the best possible fantasy landing spot for Garoppolo in terms of having an impact in 2022.

