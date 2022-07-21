Jason McCourty Joins ‘Good Morning Football’ After Retiring From NFL

On Thursday, NFL Network announced that former cornerback Jason McCourty is joining the show Good Morning Football after retiring from the NFL on Friday. He’ll waste no time and make his debut Monday along with new host Jamie Erdahl.

The two will join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva on the show that airs weekdays at 7:00 a.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to add Jason to the cast of Good Morning Football following his outstanding NFL career,” Mark Quenzel, NFL Network senior vice president and head of content said in the release. “Jason’s depth of knowledge, championship pedigree and dynamic personality stand out every time he is on-camera, and we are eager to watch him grow and develop in this new career. With Jason joining Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will, we cannot wait for this next chapter of Good Morning Football to start.”

McCourty, 34, started his NFL career with the Titans after the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL draft out of Rutgers. He spent eight seasons there, one year with the Browns and then three seasons with the Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl in 2019. His last stop was with the Dolphins this past season before calling it a career in a touching Instagram post that was narrated by his wife and children.

“I’m excited to bring an inside perspective of what it’s like to be an NFL player,” McCourty said in the release. “I’ve had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I’ve endured seasons of 0–16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world.”

