ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jason McCourty Joins ‘Good Morning Football’ After Retiring From NFL

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0iPf_0gngTFyU00

On Thursday, NFL Network announced that former cornerback Jason McCourty is joining the show Good Morning Football after retiring from the NFL on Friday. He’ll waste no time and make his debut Monday along with new host Jamie Erdahl.

The two will join Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva on the show that airs weekdays at 7:00 a.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to add Jason to the cast of Good Morning Football following his outstanding NFL career,” Mark Quenzel, NFL Network senior vice president and head of content said in the release. “Jason’s depth of knowledge, championship pedigree and dynamic personality stand out every time he is on-camera, and we are eager to watch him grow and develop in this new career. With Jason joining Jamie, Peter, Kyle and Will, we cannot wait for this next chapter of Good Morning Football to start.”

McCourty, 34, started his NFL career with the Titans after the team drafted him in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL draft out of Rutgers. He spent eight seasons there, one year with the Browns and then three seasons with the Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl in 2019. His last stop was with the Dolphins this past season before calling it a career in a touching Instagram post that was narrated by his wife and children.

“I’m excited to bring an inside perspective of what it’s like to be an NFL player,” McCourty said in the release. “I’ve had the pleasure to experience it all in the NFL, from being drafted at the end of the sixth round, to being cut, then traded and finally retiring. I’ve endured seasons of 0–16 to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII. Good Morning Football now gives me the platform to share those experiences and lessons with fans all over the world.”

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Brandt
Person
Peter Schrager
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Made An Official Decision On Coordinators

For months, New England Patriots fans have been waiting to hear who'll be their coordinators for the 2022 season. Well, in a surprising turn of events, the Patriots have decided not to list an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator. Matt Patricia has been given the title of senior football advisor....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning Football#Nfl Network#American Football#Titans#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Peyton Manning Doubled Down on 2017 Kevin Durant Joke at ESPYs (Video)

Even when he’s not hosting the Emmys, Peyton Manning just couldn’t help but poke fun at Kevin Durant and pay homage to a legendary joke from five years ago. During a bit on Thursday night’s ESPYs, host Stephen Curry was on FaceTime with the 2017 ESPYs host. While hosting the awards show in ’17, Manning congratulated the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for its success at the ’16 summer Olympics in Rio. Manning followed up by saying, “Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year.”
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy