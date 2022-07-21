ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you pass a British citizenship test? 36 per cent of people can't

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2lAM_0gngTE5l00

Fancy yourself as a true British citizen? Then put your credentials to the test.

The British citizenship test, also known as the 'Life in the UK test,' is the one test people must take in order to become a British citizen.

It is designed to test participants' knowledge on a range of questions about British culture and history.

However, you must first pass an English language test, and it is required that you have spent a certain amount of time in the UK and not have any criminal convictions.

To take the full test you have to pay £50 and answer at least 75 per cent of the 24 questions correctly in order to pass.

In 2017 the Manchester Evening News reported that 60 per cent of the 330 people who took the test in Oldham failed.

In 2016, 125,925 tests were taken with 36 per cent of people failing.

If you think you've got what it takes to call yourself a Brit then we've put together a handy, miniature version of the quiz, using sample questions, which you can do right now.

1. When did Britain become permanently separate from the continent by the channel?

A) 800,000 years ago

B) 10,000 years ago

C) 100 million years ago

2. What is Christmas pudding made out of?

A) Flour, chocolate, brandy, cream

B) Satsumas, dates, flour, chocolate, cream

C) Dried fruit, brandy, flour syrup

3. St David is the patron saint of which UK country?

A) Wales

B) Scotland

C) Ireland

4. Name the countries that make up the UK

A) England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales

B) England, Wales and Scotland

C) England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

5. Name the Jane Austen novel

A) The Importance of Being Earnest

B) Mansfield Park

C) Nicholas Nickelby

6. Which of these are both UK soap dramas?

A) Casualty and Home and Away

B) Hollyoaks and Doctor Who

C) Eastenders and Coronation Street

7. How many members does a jury have in Scotland?

A) 12

B) 6

C) 15

8. What do Seamus Heaney, Sir William Golding and Harold Pinter have in common?

A) Won Pulitzer Prize for Literature

B) Won the Nobel Prize for Literature

C) Won the Turner Prize

9. Which of the following is a British overseas territory?

A) Gibraltar

B) Vanuatu

C) Antigua and Barbuda

10. What was the name of Admiral Nelson's ship?

A) HMS Nelson

B) HMS Victory

C) HMS Endeavour

11. Which of the following is a famous Stone Age site in the UK?

A) Hadrian's Wall

B) The Globe Theatre

C) Stonehenge

12. How many member states are in the Commonwealth?

A) 21

B) 53

C) 44

While the test is seen as a good measuring stick for new British citizens, it has previously been criticised for a number of inaccuracies.

The first edition of the test, included a handbook which was found to be factually incorrect and the third edition of the test produced in 2013 had some notable errors such as Guy Fawkes being the leader of the gunpowder plot to blow up parliament.

Robert Catesby was actually the man in charge, whereas Fawkes was only responsible for the gunpowder.

Anyway, how did you get on with this miniature version of the quiz? Answers are below.

Answers: 1: B 2: C 3: A 4: C 5: B 6: C 7: C 8: B 9: A 10: B 11: C 12: B

