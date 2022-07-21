ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOOMc_0gngTAYr00
Photo : Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras, but each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National is the best ode to the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives. Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession, with lyrics like "I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees / I never married but Ohio don't remember me" and "I still owe money to the money to the money I owe / I never thought about love when I thought about home" painting a somber, wistful picture of remembering home.

Comments / 13

President trump 2020
3d ago

Who votes on this stuff? lol,,,. Billy Curringtons song that mentions "What brings you to Ohio?" is more popular than that song!!!

Reply
5
Steve Fisher
3d ago

Never. ever heard of the song or the band. You're our if your mind.

Reply
8
Related
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
American Songwriter

7 Unforgettable Rock Ballads from the ‘80s

This summer seems to be experiencing a resurgence of the ’80s, from films like Top Gun: Maverick to the Netflix series Stranger Things. And with these ’80s-themed hits come ’80s fashion trends: neon windbreakers, scrunchies, and mismatched layered clothing. But beyond the film and fashion trends comes a rise in ’80s rock.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloodbuzz Ohio#U S#Eras#National
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Ohio

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Top 50 Country Love Songs of All Time

Over the course of the genre’s history, country music has had more than its share of sweet, romantic moments. Whether it’s about finding your soulmate, realizing the one you love has been there all along or, heartbreakingly, unrequited love, country music is filled with tunes reminding us that love is real.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch Ethel Cain’s new video for American Teenager

We're big fans of Ethel Cain, and even bigger fans of this single, American Teenager. And the song – the opener from Ethel's new album Preacher's Daughter – now has an accompanying music video, with the goth-pop singer explaining of the clip: "I was lucky enough to spend the weekend with one of my favourite people Silken Weinberg, who flew down to Florida and spent a couple days with me in my hometown, running around getting sunburnt and riding bikes to the high school football field in town.
MUSIC
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
629
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy