ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ Takes Glass Art to New Heights

By Carole Horst
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Netflix

Glass-blowing competition series “Blown Away” returns to Netflix July 22, with new artists, judges and challenges. The series, produced by Toronto’s Marblemedia, found fans on Netflix during the pandemic. The premise is simple: a group of glass-blowing artists come together in an enormous studio, or hot shop in glass-blowing parlance, and create glass art for specific challenges. Much like a glass art version of ‘Project Runway” or “Top Chef,” the drama comes from the time constraints and challenges, and also from the fact that these artists are molding fragile glass and working with temperatures that soar between 1600 and 2000 degrees Fahrenheit.

So how did Matt Hornburg, “Blown Away” executive producer and co-CEO of series producer Marblemedia, and Donna Luke, co-executive producer and Marblemedia senior VP of business operations come up with this concept? “We’ve been in business now for 21 years. And we’ve had a lot of success in the game competition space,” says Hornburg, noting that they were looking at a show that would celebrate a different art form.

“We had a group of people — a mixture of development people, interns — and we’re just jamming on a million different art forms and then glassblowing was suggested by one of the interns,” Hornburg says. “We all thought that sounded awesome. Here you have something so fragile and so delicate and so beautiful, but then it’s in juxtaposition with the danger of the fire, the sweaty hot shop and in 2000 degree furnace — and we thought that sounds really cool. It sounds very niche. We were a little bit concerned about our ability to sell it, but then simultaneously we’d been actively talking to Netflix, trying to find what the first show is that we could do together.”

They thought the glass-blowing competition might work for Netflix. “Even though it is niche, they have such a wide reach that it would still find an audience. And yeah, we were delighted that it’s had the critical and audience success that it has had,” he says.

OK, so how does one actually put on a show like this anyway?

Luke started looking around for experts and consultants, and came upon globally renowned glass artist Koen Vanderstukken, who also happened to be a professor at nearly Sheridan College. He was soon onboard, helping guide the build-out of the work space, a “hot box” big enough to accommodate 10 fierce and competitive artists. “I was very proud of myself because I’d written a budget at the time and Googled basically the equipment that I needed in a hot shop, and Koen’s first question was, ‘Well, how much do you have for equipment? And I told him and I thought it was a lot of money and he went very quiet and said, ‘Ummmm…. one furnace will run you to that.’

“So we need more furnaces. We need 10 glory holes, etc. Etc.,” she says. Indeed, the set is kitted out with everything that a glass blower may need, from, well, glass in all colors and shapes, to benches, paddles, yokes, blowpipes, shears and other equipment that artists use to shape and manipulate the molten glass, to annealers, which are structures that artists use to slowly cool their pieces. Essential because the annealer cools the glass so that it won’t shatter.

It was important for “Blown Away” to also educate the audience, but in an organic, entertaining way.

“I think that scripting was really something we carefully balance with Netflix and with our team, trying to find that sweet spot. That partly of why we also cast Nick [Uhas] in the role of the host. They have to be someone who is interested in this world but doesn’t really know anything about it.

Uhas was a contestant on “Big Brother” but more importantly, he is a science YouTuber. Chief judge Katherine Gray, who is a glass artists and associate professor at Cal State San Bernardino, brings insider credibility to the show.

“Nick was perfect in that because he’s a scientist. That’s his background. So he can ask very specific questions. But if he was from this glass world, then it would be too insider baseball. But he’s asking those sort of generic broad questions that the audience at home are asking as well, like, ‘Oh, what is that? How do you do that?’”

Gray’s input is also important to the scripting process, while Vanderstukken and other experts are consulted. “[We’re] just trying to find ways to disseminate information to the audience because there’s this whole sort of lexicon that has to be shared as it relates to all of the different tools and the process.

“We want to make it accessible to a broad audience, but the audience also has a thirst for learning, and so I think that’s part of why it’s been successful — it’s because it’s so niche because it’s so specific. It’s an entire world that you’re entering,” Hornburg says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ksnpl_0gngT7zv00
Season 3 of “Blown Away”: Judge/host Katherine Gray, front left, and host Nick Uhas, front right, with contestants, from left to right, Trenton Quiocho, Rob Stern, John Moran, Claire Kelly, Maddy Hughes, Dan Friday, Brenna Baker, Minhi England, John Sharvin and Grace Whiteside Courtesy of Netflix

Both note the tremendous help from the Sheridan faculty, as well as the Corning Museum of Glass. “Everybody got really behind it and just wanted to make the show because it had never been done before. They were very keen to give us the resources and the help we needed,” says Luke.

With all the fragile glass, high heat and contestants and their aids running around the purpose-built hot shop, were there any disasters? “We were very nervous and believe me, all the crew at the beginning was, well, thoroughly nervous,” says Hornburg. “But we stopped worrying about it simply because all the glass artists are very accustomed to the environment.

“And we learned that air conditioning is super important,” he notes.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taurean Blacque, Detective Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 82

Click here to read the full article. Taurean Blacque, beloved for his role of Detective Neal Washington on “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 82 years old. Blacque died Thursday according to his son Rodney’s Facebook post. He died in Atlanta following a brief illness, according to reports. For all seven seasons of the popular NBC cop show, Blacque starred alongside Michael Warren, Daniel J. Travanti, Charles Haid, Michael Conrad and Bruce Weitz in “Hill Street Blues.” The show ran from 1981-1987 and garnered Blacque an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series in 1982. In fact, the...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Pat Benatar Drops ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ From Concerts in Deference to Gun Violence Victims

Click here to read the full article. On her current tour, impending Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Pat Benatar is singing what she calls “the holy 14 — songs that if we don’t play them,” the audience will rebel. But not among those 14, surprisingly, is one of her best-known hits, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” And Benatar allows that she has gotten some fan pushback on that, but she’s not giving in. Her reason for dropping it from the show? Any possible literal connotations of the metaphoric lyrics in the strictly-for-fun classic rock tune, which she feels...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Art#Project Runway#Netflix July 22#Marblemedia
ComicBook

New Original Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

Animated films like Sing 2 and The Sea Beast have been occupying the highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of weeks now, with documentary Girl in the Picture taking over for a brief stint. This weekend, however, a new Netflix original movie arrived and immediately took the top spot away from the competition. That film is Persuasion, the new Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.
MOVIES
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in August 2022

As we near the end of July, Netflix has unveiled its slate of new and original programming for August 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s famed comic book series. Subscribers can also catch the new seasons of Locke & Key, Untold and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, plus classic films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Space Jam and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. August 2022 will also be the last month to catch the likes of The Conjuring, several Mission: Impossible movies and more on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Drops Haunting Trailer at Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, Amazon Prime Video delivered a new trailer for its highly anticipated Lord of the Rings drama series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The three-minute preview provides context to the series’ overall storyline, centering first on Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) standing among...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘. The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white.
MOVIES
UPI News

Judith Light, Rosemarie DeWitt headline cast of film 'Out of My Mind'

July 18 (UPI) -- Judith Light and Rosemarie DeWitt are among those that have been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind. The pair were part of a group of six new cast members that the streaming service announced Monday. Other notable names include Michael Chernus and Emmy Award-winner Luke Kirby.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy