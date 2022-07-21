ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 best bets for your L.A. weekend: iPalpiti Festival, Shakespeare's 'Tempest' and more

By Matt Cooper
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

High-flying acrobats, works by an acclaimed Chicana muralist and a classical music festival's closing-night concert make our shortlist of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

iPalpiti Festival

This 25th edition of this annual showcase for up-and-coming classical musicians from around the world concludes with maestro Eduard Schmieder conducting a program of works by Paul Hindemith, Anton Webern, Valentin Silvestrov and others. Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

8 p.m. Saturday. $10-$180. (Location moved) ipalpiti.org

'Air Play'

The sky's the limit in this family-friendly cirque-style stage spectacular presented by New York-based physical-theater troupe the Acrobuffos. BroadStage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through July 31. $35-$65. broadstage.org

‘Arte Para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia’

This retrospective of paintings by the acclaimed Chicana muralist will be on view beginning Friday and continuing through June 11, 2023. LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays through Sundays. Free; reservations recommended. lapca.org

'Big Sing 2022: With A Little Help From Our Friends'

Members of the public are invited to lift their voices alongside members of Los Angeles Master Chorale for a selection of pop favorites, show tunes, spirituals, etc. in the return of this annual outdoor celebration. And yes, there will be food trucks. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free; no reservations required. lamasterchorale.org

'The Tempest'

Loyola Marymount University’s summer-long Shakespeare on the Bluff festival continues with the Bard's fantastical fable about a deposed duke and his young daughter stranded on a magical isle. Drollinger Family Stage, Lawton Plaza, 1 LMU Drive, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Free; reservations requested. cfa.lmu.edu

Las Colibrí

The all-female mariachi ensemble takes the stage for a pair of shows as part of the Skirball's Family Amphitheater Performances summer series. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Free with museum admission ($7-$12; children younger than 2, free); reservations required. skirball.org

'Femenine: Julius Eastman + Wild Up'

The L.A.-based alt-classical ensemble performs the groundbreaking queer Black composer's improvisation-based 1974 piece. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20. thebroad.org

Updates :
11:31 a.m. July 22, 2022 : The iPalpiti Festival will now take place at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

KTLA.com

IGL Nails changing the nail industry

Brittany Golden, founder and CEO of IGL Nails in Long Beach, joined us live to discuss the success of her nail business and how she is changing the nail industry. Visit IGL Nails’ website for more information or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Both sides blame the other for brawl in downtown LA's Santee Alley

It was a back-alley brawl in the middle of a popular shopping destination and it all started with an argument inside a store that spilled outside, where a security guard has since been posted. Some of the people involved said the fight in downtown LA's Santee Alley was set off by racial profiling and epithets, but about the only thing both sides agree on was that they were defending themselves against one another. RELATED: People throw punches, swing crutches during brawl in Santee AlleyKarina Garcia, the owner of Glam By KS, showed CBSLA new video that she said shows her brother-in-law, wearing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
