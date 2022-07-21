ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle Groups Gather for Bike Night in Beaver Dam, Kentucky to Raise Money for St. Jude

By Barb Birgy
Hundreds of bikers will roar across Ohio County on Thursday night. They're getting together for a good cause, to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There are big things planned at Beef 'O' Brady's in Beaver Dam. Over the years, Sue Henderson, National Ambassador for St. Jude,...

