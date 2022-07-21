D51 Encourages Families to Apply for School Meals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Reduced-price school meal applications for the 2022-2023 school year are officially open. With the USDA having ended free school meals for students regardless of household income the importance of applying for reduced-price meals is paramount. Income eligibility requirements will factor in.

Families are encouraged to apply at MySchoolApps.com. You can find a list of the income guidelines here to see if you may qualify.

Filling out an application for reduced-price meals can also qualify your family for a waiver of student fees, testing fees, bus passes, and utility discounts. Funding for afterschool programs, nutrition programs, and instructional services can be determined by the percentage of reduced-price school meal eligible students within a school. These additional benefits are all the more reasons to fill out an application.

District 51 invites all students to try school meals because healthy, well-fed students are better prepared for learning, perform better academically, and have minimizes behavioral issues in the classroom! Break and lunch menus are available here.