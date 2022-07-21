ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Surrenders To Fulton County PD On Animal Cruelty Charges

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYVw2_0gngRokD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rbKd_0gngRokD00

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ceaser Emanuel is in a world of trouble. The now former Black Ink Crew star has turned himself in to Fulton County PD on animal cruelty charges that include a felony charge.

Last month, video footage of Ceaser allegedly abusing one of his dogs made its way onto the Internet. As you can expect, despite alleged claims of abuse by his daughter (that even made it onto the show), it was the suspected animal cruelty that made VH1 quickly move to fire their reality star. The Bronx native has adamantly denied that he was abusing the dog, claiming he was trying to break up a fight between two of his pets .

But now, he has to answer to the authorities. TMZ reports that Ceaser turned himself in to Fulton County PD on Wednesday, July 20, per a spokesperson. Yes, there is even a mugshot so that you know it’s real.

The tattoo artist and shop owner is reportedly looking at two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Said his rep in a statement, “Although his actions were not appropriate at all, [Ceasar] is sincerely apologetic and feels extremely bad. He is dealing with death threats which is causing him fear and depression. His only goal was to build an empire to help build jobs and bring the black community in the tattoo industry successful given that the community is limited there.”

Ceasar maintains that it was an ex-girlfriend that leaked the ring video that has gotten him in a heap of trouble. He better have a thorough attorney on deck.

Comments / 2

Related
News 8 WROC

Two arrested for narcotics and a gun in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were arrested for felony drug and gun charges in the wee hours of Saturday morning in Saratoga Springs. Seized in the arrest were a loaded 9mm Fratelli Tanfoglio handgun and a large number of illegal narcotics that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Two young women, three juveniles charged with stealing cars, items

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Two young women and three juvenile males face charges, accused of stealing items from unlocked cars, as well as stealing cars left unlocked with their keys inside. The Guilderland Police Department has been investigating larcenies from unlocked vehicles and thefts of vehicles over the past...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

18-year-old arrested, following shots fired call in the City of Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say an 18-year-old was arrested, following an investigation to shots fire call in the city on July 21nd. Police say at around 6:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for a shots fired call. There police say evidence was recovered.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
Fulton County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
WWLP

Sheriff bomb unit identifies suspicious package

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome DPW workers in the dirt parking area […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Cruelty To Animals#Emanuel#Black Ink Crew#Vh1#Tmz
WRGB

Two arrested, handgun and drugs recovered in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two Amsterdam men are in custody, one on bail and one without, each facing drugs and weapons charges in Saratoga Springs. At approximately 03:45am on Saturday, members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious males in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Shore News Network

Schenectady Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

SCHENECTADY, NY – A 26-year-old Schenectady resident was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to the Schenectady Police Department, the crash took place in the city’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood. “At approximately 8:00 pm, dispatchers received a call for a motorcycle that struck a vehicle at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Four people charged with gang assault in Albany

Four people from Albany are facing charges for alleged gang assault. Albany police say around 9:30 Tuesday night, they found a 43-year-old woman unconscious on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street. Police say that the victim had been arguing with the group, when they began to kick and punch her. The...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Saratogian

Man pleads guilty to four counts of robbery in Saratoga Springs

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen announced that Justin P. Rock, 37, pleaded guilty to four separate counts of felony third-degree robbery in connection with four crimes he committed in a three-day stretch in February 2022 in Saratoga Springs. Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 22,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warrensburg man accused of burglarizing Stewart’s

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warrensburg man was held in police lockup after an off-duty police officer stopped him from assaulting a Stewart’s employee, officials said. Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Stewart’s Shop at 3827 Main Street in Warrensburg for a hold-up alarm activation.
WARRENSBURG, NY
iheart.com

Colonie Police Make Arrest in Connection With Robbery, Assault

Colonie police say they've made an arrest in connection with a robbery and assault that happened in their town earlier this week. According to investigators, 24-year-old Matthew Lora entered the Shoprite Fuel Center on Central Avenue Tuesday morning and demanded money before attacking a clerk and leaving the scene with cash. Lora was taken into custody shortly after the incident on Sand Creek Road. The clerk ended up needing treatment for multiple injuries including a broken femur and broken nose. Lora was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility.
COLONIE, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy