D R Horton Clocks 21% Sales Growth In Q3; Cuts FY22 Forecast

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
D R Horton Inc DHI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $8.8 billion, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. EPS was $4.67, above the consensus of $4.49. Home sales revenues increased 18% Y/Y to $8.3 billion on 21,308 (-1% Y/Y) homes closed. Net sales orders increased...

