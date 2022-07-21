ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

World’s Oldest Captive Male Giant Panda Dies at 35 in Hong Kong Zoo

By Alan Halaly
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world was forced to say goodbye Thursday to An An, the world’s oldest male giant panda in captivity after a steady decline of his health....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Panda#The Zoo#Captivity#Ocean Park Hong Kong#Captive#Guardian
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Abandoned Pet Fox Arrives At Sanctuary And Immediately Falls In Love

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS News

Tiger dies after contracting COVID at Ohio zoo

A tiger at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio has died after developing pneumonia caused by COVID-19. The 14-year-old Amur tiger named Jupiter "had been on long term treatment for chronic underlying illnesses, which made him more susceptible to this virus," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.
COLUMBUS, OH
Salon

The 20 cutest dog breeds, according to science

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
PETS
Daily Beast

Australian National Airline Qantas Books Baby on Flight Without Parents

Australian flag carrier Qantas Airways fumbled one family’s European vacation so badly they put the couple’s baby on a separate flight from the parents and then made them wait 12 days to depart, Business Insider reports. The couple told the website that the error was likely made when they had to rebook their flight over the phone through a different airline. They said they missed their flight out of Rome to Amsterdam and then a connecting flight to Thailand, where they planned to stay the night before returning home to Australia, because their 13-month-old was booked on a flight that left 40 minutes after theirs. To add insult to injury, the couple spent more than 20 hours trying to rebook their flight for the three of them as soon as possible, but when Qantas said they rebooked for the next day, a backend error ensured the family had no departing flight that afternoon. "It was so stressful because we didn't know if we were ever going to get home," Stephanie Braham said. Eventually, Qantas put them on a July 26 flight and told the couple they would pay them $200 in Australian dollars a night for the delay.
WORLD
Daily Beast

The Shopping Mall Is Dead. Long Live the Shopping Mall

Malls were, for many, structurally part of growing up—be it for after-school jobs, pierced ears, Cinnabon cravings, or awkward dates. For writer and critic Alexandra Lange, author of Meet Me By The Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall, it was where she skim-read the exploits of Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield (her mother was firmly anti-Sweet Valley High) and bought her first miniskirt.
SHOPPING
Daily Beast

Nero’s Bridge Suddenly Appears, Reminding Us Some Thought He Never Died

This month, as a direct result of the heat wave and water shortages across much of Europe, an ancient bridge reappeared in the Tiber in Rome. The structure, which was supposedly built by Emperor Nero in the first century, has attracted criticism and some mockery for its poor construction and design. Perhaps the more interesting story though, is the ways in which the bridge’s sudden reappearance manifests something characteristic of Nero himself. His legend and legacy refuse to die.
EUROPE
Daily Beast

‘Nope’ Built Its Most Gruesome, Tragic Scene Around a Chimp

Based on promotional materials alone, it seems safe to assume that no one walked into Jordan Peele’s Nope with “rampaging chimpanzee” on their Bingo cards. And yet…. Peele’s stunning summer blockbuster celebrates the science fiction genre while also forcing its viewers to confront, as the director put it in a recent interview, our shared addiction to spectacle. Daniel Kaluuya plays OJ Haywood, a quiet but observant horse trainer who’s struggling alongside his sister, Emerald (a magnificent Keke Palmer), to save their family’s horse ranch from financial devastation. Steven Yeun plays Ricky “Jupe” Park, a neighboring theme park owner who’s itching to buy up the ranch.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Adopts An Orphaned Opossum As Her Own Child

The world was given the sweetest message by a stunning puppy named Hantu: adopt everyone you can. This occurred as a defenseless creature materialized in front of her that needed love, adoration, and most importantly, the love of a mother. With the vivid hope of one day being able to...
PETS
topdogtips.com

25 Wolf Dog Breeds

It is common knowledge that pet dogs of today are descendants of wolves. While it's not as noticeable in the Chihuahua or the Yorkshire Terrier, there are many wolf-like dog breeds that share a number of features with their wild ancestors. Some domestic dogs have been bred intentionally to look...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy