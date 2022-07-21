ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fans are saying farewell to classic Assassin's Creed multiplayer with planned sessions

By Zachary Boddy
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Ubisoft is planning on shutting down the online servers for 15 of its classic games on Sept. 1, 2022.
  • This includes the multiplayer modes for fan-favorite Assassin's Creed games like Brotherhood, Revelations, and III.
  • Fans of these games are responding by planning gaming sessions as a final "farewell" to those AC online modes.
  • Interested players will be able to participate in gaming sessions for all three games, spread out over six weekends.

The long-running Assassin's Creed franchise isn't exactly known for its online multiplayer, which has been present in a handful of titles across the entire series, but it's still beloved by many players. On Sept. 1, 2022, however, Ubisoft is planning to permanently shut down the online services for 15 of its classic games, including several Assassin's Creed titles.

AC fans aren't intending to let the online services die without a sound, as Redditors are planning a series of final multiplayer game sessions across three of the Assassin's Creed games affected by the shutdown. Fans of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Revelations, and III will be able to join like-minded players in online multiplayer shenanigans across six weekends and multiple time zones, for a total of 36 planned sessions.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is first, with sessions planned at the end of July. Revelations is occupying the first two weekends of August, while Assassin's Creed III closes out the fan-powered festival at the end of August. It's recommended to play on PC, but Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 players are welcome to try to join as well. It's not clear exactly how many players will actually participate in these farewell sessions, but the shutdown of classic Halo servers on Xbox 360 resulted in many players returning to the aging titles during their final moments.

Online servers for older games being closed is nothing new, and is a common practice for companies looking to save resources and focus on other, newer projects. Still, it's always sad to see a piece of gaming history become unavailable to players, and this is no exception.

The history and story of Assassin's Creed is long and convoluted, with the decades-long franchise spanning a wide variety of eras, cultures, and locations over the years. Many AC games have counted among the best PC games you could play at the time, with titles like the ones listed above being considered favorites among fans. If you loved the online multiplayer for any of these three AC games, or were always interested in experiencing them, this is likely your last chance to enjoy a bout of Assassin's Creed multiplayer.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Assassin#Online Games#Video Game#Ac
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon battle royale game that got so much hate

The circle has closed on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a planned battle royale-inspired take on the Ghost Recon franchise that was announced last fall. Ubisoft said during an investor call Thursday that the project has been canceled. The publisher also canceled a planned Splinter Cell VR game. Ghost...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft Have Cancelled Two Of Their Biggest Upcoming Games

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the “changing financial environment”, but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All games included in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

In March 2022, PlayStation’s State of Play event unveiled a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles compilation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. The compilation is set to release sometime in 2022, featuring 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the 1980s and 1990s. All titles get new HD textures and save states, as well as other features when possible.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The next Assassin’s Creed game reportedly delayed to spring 2023

Ubisoft on Thursday announced that it delayed “a smaller unannounced premium game” to next year along with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It turns out that the premium game in question is Assassin’s Creed Rift, and it has been delayed to spring 2023, Bloomberg confirmed on Friday. An...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic

In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Stray game performance PS5 vs PS4 PC compared

If you have not yet jumped into the new Stray game that allows you to play the role of a cat in a post apocalyptic world. You might be interested in checking out the performance analysis video created by the team over at Digital Foundry, who were found a few discrepancies when playing the game on PC compared to PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is There Different Dragonball The Breakers Editions?

The unique spin of the Dragon Ball franchise has received a new trailer. With that trailer, different Dragonball The Breakers editions were given out. Dragonball The Breakers will have 3 different editions of the game, each coming with its own perks. All pre-orders will come with an Android 18 transphere with the wall kick skill and the accessory Scouter (blue).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass' 5 New Games Include an Exclusive, a RPG, and a New Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, but five new games, including a new Xbox exclusive, which also happens to be a new release. As it does every week, Microsoft has bolstered the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, the latest additions aren't extremely noteworthy. There's the aforementioned exclusive and new release, plus a AAA game from Ubisoft, but that's about it in terms of noteworthiness.
VIDEO GAMES
Windows Central

Windows Central

104
Followers
807
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy