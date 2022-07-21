ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

M2 MacBook Air ‘scratchgate’ could be the next controversy to hit Apple

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6T9y_0gngRBW000
(Image credit: Future)

Update: Don't look now – well, actually, do look – because our US Editor in Chief has just tweeted some pics (opens in new tab) of a rather prominent mark on the chassis of a silver MacBook Air. Is it possible that concerns around scuffing could extend beyond the midnight finish? We'll be keeping a close eye on how this develops, for sure.

Original story follows below...

The M2 MacBook Air has a fresh issue, following concerns about its cooling system, with complaints now being aired regarding one particular color of Apple’s new laptop.

This pertains to the midnight paint job which it seems is more prone to showing up fingerprints and, far more worryingly, scratches.

As flagged up by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) and a number of YouTubers including Marques Brownlee (opens in new tab), Zone of Tech (opens in new tab) and iCaveDave (opens in new tab), the midnight finish is purportedly easily scratched.

Scratches are being observed mainly on the edges of USB-C ports and around the perimeter of the trackpad, the latter being 9to5Mac’s own finding, and it’s a touch more of a worrying looking scrape (see the image below).

What’s going on here? This is basically a hazard of having an aluminum chassis, and something that has been observed previously with MacBooks. However, with a silver or grey MacBook – the most common color schemes used and plumped for – such nicks and scuffs don’t really show up noticeably.

The problem comes because the all-new midnight color is obviously very dark paint, and so a scratch that exposes the silver of the aluminum beneath is such a contrast, it’s far more visible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryZCs_0gngRBW000
(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Analysis: Paint it anything but black?

Perhaps this is the reason why MacBooks have traditionally stuck to silver and grey or similar color schemes in general. Whatever the case in that regard, having opted to offer a midnight color with the M2 MacBook Air, you’d assume Apple would’ve thoroughly tested any such scratch-related issues, and ensured the finish on top of the aluminum was up to a good standard for wear-and-tear.

True enough, the photographic and video evidence of the scratching supplied online indicates relatively minor flaws, particularly for the ports (less so for the trackpad, maybe). But the problem is, this is after having the shiny new MacBook Air for a very short period of time indeed. What might the cumulative effect of all these little scuffs be after months, or indeed years? We simply don’t know.

While the Air does benefit from a MagSafe port, which should be less troublesome, scratch-wise, than the USB-C ports for the not-so-steady-handed out there, even it could suffer from some chipping longer-term. Moreover, YouTuber iCaveDave anticipates possible problems with the indent in front of the trackpad, where you lift the lid to open the laptop, which has some sharp points at either end – and these might be subject to wearing that shows the aluminum underneath.

Right now, this remains more a case of feedback from reviewers rather than owners, and we shall have to see how the situation develops; but by the sound of things, we’re expecting to hear more about this given that there are a number of YouTubers discussing this already. Some commenters on 9to5Mac have already flagged up issues, including one person who claims their midnight MacBook Air came ‘pre-scratched’ with a chip at the top-right of the keyboard.

If you’re concerned by this, you could always get a sleeve for your M2 MacBook Air – not that any are out there just yet, and of course this won’t help when it comes to plugging and unplugging things from ports, or opening the lid, and so forth.

Today's best Laptop deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Via Tom’s Guide (opens in new tab)

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple's 2020 iPad Air drops to a crazy low price at Walmart on Prime Day eve

Best Buy is not the only major US retailer trying to steal Amazon's thunder right before the official start of this year's Prime Day celebration, and although Walmart is not using bombastic "Black Friday in July"-style labels to promote its own hot summer deals on some of the hottest gadgets out there, one sale in particular looks too good to ignore or put off.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

The iPhone 14, the next phone expected in Apple's 2022 flagship line, has already inspired dozens of rumors about the design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless, with Touch ID). At this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marques Brownlee
RideApart

Switch Opens Pre-Orders For World’s First Electric Scrambler

When New Zealand electric mobility startup Switch introduced the eScrambler in February, 2020, we marveled at the concept’s classic silhouette, modern tech, and innovative design. Little did we know that the COVID-19 pandemic would completely shut down the world in one month’s time, putting the project’s road-going future in jeopardy.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook Air#Apple Products#Youtubers#Usb#Macbooks
Engadget

Porsche Taycans will charge faster and go farther with latest update

Porsche is releasing a comprehensive dealer-installed update to its sporty Taycan EV that provides a substantial range boost, faster charging, updated infotainment features and more, The Drive reported. The changes are available for free to all Taycans ever manufactured (2020-2022 models), as Porsche again shows the benefits of the software upgrade path paved by Tesla.
CARS
Vice

Apple Will Pay MacBook Owners $50 Million For Making the Worst Keyboard of All Time

Apple has agreed to pay a total of $50 million to consumers who owned and had to replace a keyboard on a series of MacBooks and MacBook Pros produced between 2015 and 2019, giving at least the semblance of accountability for the environmental and usability disaster that resulted from Apple’s “butterfly” keys—the worst keyboard design ever put into mass production.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
ZDNet

How to update all of your Apple devices

Here's a quick, simple, and no-nonsense way to update your Apple devices. It is recommended to be on a stable Wi-Fi connection to update, and note that some updates are not available over a cellular connection. Also, make sure that devices are on charge, or you have a charger handy...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
COMPUTERS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Will Start Refunding Cybertruck Reservations

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most controversial products in automotive history. First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck has been delayed several times. Things are not looking good, as Tesla Australia recently told customers that the Cybertruck would not be coming down under. This year alone, the Cybertruck made...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

How to screenshot on a Samsung phone

Being able to take a screenshot can be incredibly useful, whether you’re using it as a reminder of a message or some information, a quick way to save a picture, or a way to illustrate an article such as this one. But not all phones take screenshots in the...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its #1 Best-Selling Gun Safe For the Second Day in a Row

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everyone around you is on edge, that’s because they are. Recent surveys of Americans have found that we’re feeling way more stressed out than usual. And there are a lot of good reasons to feel stressed — record heat waves, rising violent crime, inflation, and plagues. As a result, we’ve seen rising interest among SPY readers in products like self-defense weapons and home security products. Today, we have a great deal for Americans who exercise their second amendment right to bear arms and are looking for a secure way...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy