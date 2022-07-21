ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Has Another Book on the Way

By Dan Ladden-Hall
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama is set to publish a new memoir titled The Light We Carry this fall. The book comes as a follow-up to her 2018 bestseller, Becoming, with the former first lady describing her new work as a “collection of stories...

epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack, Wife Furious Over Malia And Sasha's Spending Habits? Ex-First Couple Are Reportedly 'Bregrudgingly Resigned' To Being Bank Parents

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama had to grow up in the public being the daughters of former U.S. president Barack Obama and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. The ex-first daughters, aside from acing it their respective studies, both Malia and Sasha have also been admired for their sense of style.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Barack and Michelle Obama Honor Daughter Malia on 24th Birthday: 'You'll Always Be My Baby'

Independence Day has a special significance in the Obama household, marking the day that Barack and Michelle Obama became parents in 1998. Malia Obama, the elder of two daughters, turned 24 on Monday — and as usual, her parents didn't skip a beat to celebrate "one of the two most perfect babies ever to be born to anyone," as Mrs. Obama, 58, put it in her memoir Becoming.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Michelle Obama
Glamour

People Are Losing It Over Jennifer Lopez’s Name Change

She may still be Jenny From the Block, but she’s not still Jennifer Lopez. On Saturday, July 16, the Jennifer formerly known as Jennifer Lopez wed Ben Affleck in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. She also filed for a name change, becoming, officially, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck—the same name she used to sign her “On the JLo” newsletter announcing the occasion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

TikTok’s Viral ‘Pink Sauce' Makes Everyone Want to Puke

Last night on Twitter, two words started trending: “Pink Sauce.” Not like the creamy, tomato-based pasta sauce, but a mysterious, controversial condiment with an alarming neon color and upsetting, viscous consistency. After an explainer from TikTok user and YouTuber Spill Sesh, who recaps internet celeb drama on their...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massive Flannel Shirt and Work Boots Like It’s 1999

Jennifer Lopez says bigger is better, at least according to her latest outfit. On Wednesday, July 13, J.Lo was photographed in Los Angeles wearing an oversized flannel shirt jacket (“shacket” if you're trendy) with a sherpa collar, baggy blue jeans, and white-soled work boots. It's very much “Jenny From the Block” if the “block” is somewhere in the Hollywood Hills in 2022 as opposed to the Bronx in the 1990s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
