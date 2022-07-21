ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How These Y2K Toronto Streetwear Brands Helped Define Their City’s Identity

By Danica Samuel
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a gaudy era for Toronto fashion where bedazzled, name-plated belts broadcasted your nickname, and XXXL airbrushed T-shirts with avenues written on the back represented your neighbourhood pride. Those trends evolved into a uniform of 1LoveTO T-shirts and T-Dot hats, illustrating the city as a desirable place to...

www.complex.com

WWD

These Venetian Shoes Are Made for Walking

Paris has the beret; London its trenchcoat, and Venice its velvet slippers known as “friulane,” sometimes called gondolier shoes. What many consider the Rolls-Royce of friulane comes from historic shoemaker Piedàterre, now owned by two seasoned executives — one from film, another from fashion — who are taking a step-by-step approach to nurture its expansion beyond the mythic canal city.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Liberal Youth Ministry to Launch Capsule With Juventus F.C.

Mexico-based brand Liberal Youth Ministry is showing its soccer fandom through a new collaboration with pro football club Juventus F.C. Founder and designer Antonio Zaragoza reworked the Juventus jersey, blending the style with Liberal Youth Ministry signature patterns. Zaragoza distressed jerseys and put the Liberal Youth Ministry print underneath, and a style that has the print as an under layer hoodie long-sleeve shirt. The designer sees the print layer as a new era breaking through the original jersey and this collaboration as a whole as a dialogue between the past, present and future.
SOCCER
Complex

How Aquakultre Went From Prison to Becoming Atlantic Canada’s Next Big Thing

From the depths of solitary confinement to the stages at Atlantic Canada’s biggest festivals. From enduring his neighbourhood’s gang glorification, a result of his ancestors’ displacement from Canada’s Black mecca, to collaborating with The Maritimes’ top hip-hop acts, and finishing trade school along the way. Yes, Aquakultre’s path to recording one of the best Canadian R&B albums of the year has been an unconventional one. Born Lance Sampson, the Haligonian crooner’s latest, Don’t Trip (out July 22 via Forward Music Group and Black Buffalo Records) boasts New Jack soul-worthy singing and brass, Luther Vandross-esque post-disco, and speak-singing ala D’Angelo (for whom Aquakultre is a dead ringer). And while all that makes the LP pantheon-worthy, the lyrical themes on key track “Africvillean Funk” also help Aquakultre rank among Canada’s top protest singers, as he waxes about the namesake city that Black Nova Scotians built and led, only to have it ripped away.
WORLD
Complex

A Small Brand in Seattle Created the Jackets for the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale. Here’s How it Happened.

On July 1, the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix. Within the first few minutes of the finale, we check in with Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) as they attempt to escape Russia and make it back to the kids battling Vecna in Hawkins, Indiana. In an effort to keep as warm as possible, they come across shipping crates full of popular American products that had been smuggled into the country and would become their wardrobe for the remainder of the episode: yellow Hulk Hogan T-shirts, Moon Boots, and bright blue ski jackets with red and blue chevron shoulder panels that look like they were pulled straight off of a ski resort in the ’80s. Given the show’s dark and gloomy lighting, you cannot help but be drawn to the vibrant coats whenever they are on screen, even after they are covered in dirt and grime following Hopper’s battles with the Demogorgons.
SEATTLE, WA
Complex

D-Block Europe Announce New Album ‘Lap 5’ With “Fantasy” Visuals

South London rap duo D-Block Europe have turned up the heat with new single “Fantasy”. The track marks the rollout for the release of Young Adz and Dirbike LB’s upcoming album, Lap 5 (due September 16), which is set to celebrate their success over the past five summers since their breakout project, Any Minute Now. Their last project, the mixtape Home Alone 2, was released last November and is now certified Gold.
MUSIC

