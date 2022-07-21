How These Y2K Toronto Streetwear Brands Helped Define Their City’s Identity

On July 1, the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Netflix. Within the first few minutes of the finale, we check in with Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) as they attempt to escape Russia and make it back to the kids battling Vecna in Hawkins, Indiana. In an effort to keep as warm as possible, they come across shipping crates full of popular American products that had been smuggled into the country and would become their wardrobe for the remainder of the episode: yellow Hulk Hogan T-shirts, Moon Boots, and bright blue ski jackets with red and blue chevron shoulder panels that look like they were pulled straight off of a ski resort in the ’80s. Given the show’s dark and gloomy lighting, you cannot help but be drawn to the vibrant coats whenever they are on screen, even after they are covered in dirt and grime following Hopper’s battles with the Demogorgons.

