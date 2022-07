Garfield Memorial Christian Church wants to stay in McLean, but in order to do so, it may need to sell part of its land. The church’s board of trustees is seeking a special permit from Fairfax County that would enable it to construct a new, two-story building on a 0.87-acre portion of its property at 1731 Great Falls Street, according to an application filed on July 11.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO