ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Made Kate Cry Over Length of Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress, New Book Claims

By Tom Sykes
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe argument about who made who cry during a bridesmaid fitting has become one of the great constitutional battles of our age. Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey that she was...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Doesn’t Reportedly Know What He Wants That’s Why His Memoir Is Delayed, Comedian Claims

Prince Harry still hasn’t released his memoir. In his initial statement, Prince Harry said that his memoir will be released this year. So, it’s still not technically delayed because it’s only July. However, some royal experts are convinced that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed or worse, that it would no longer be released altogether.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Jessica Mulroney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Charlotte#British Royal Family
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Hysterical After Seeing Cartoon Images Of Prince Charles Post-‘Embarrassing’ Camillagate Scandal, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Diana was heartbroken when she found out that Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. To make things worse, the Princess of Wales reportedly tried her best to make her marriage work but to no avail. Royal experts revealed that Prince Charles was always torn between the two women, but his heart always belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

Research Reveals Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Gown Is Most Popular, Beating Out Kate Middleton And Princess Diana

Have you ever wondered what royal wedding dresses are the most popular today? If you guessed Princess Diana, you would be wrong. A recent research study commissioned by Wealth of Greeks revealed that Meghan Markle's wedding dress is actually the most Google-searched royal gown by people worldwide– roping in an average of fifty-one thousand searches per month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy