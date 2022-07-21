ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

South Fargo apartment damaged in morning fire

By Don Haney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A fire damaged an apartment at 728 23rd Street South in Fargo. Fire crews responded at 7:40 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found...

