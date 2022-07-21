Livestream platform Mandolin adds custom artist pages and a fan data analytics hub

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)

