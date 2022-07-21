ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Man who escaped from Pennsylvania prison captured in North Myrtle Beach

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate who escaped from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, has been captured in the Grand Strand.

According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, on Wednesday. He was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.

The task force states Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Mae Saxer, were found in the Barefoot Landing area in North Myrtle Beach.

Vargo was sent to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Saxer will face hindering apprehension charges related to this escape and she also is being housed at this facility in South Carolina.

