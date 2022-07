The summer is really going out with a bang. This weekend is filled with our special eclectic mix of mountain fun. Friday is the 58th Annual Cottage Tour & Bazaar over at the Monteagle Sunday School Assembly (MSSA). This event is a great opportunity to learn more about the history and view the incredible architecture of some of these grand, old summer cottages. They will also have many cool vendors for arts n crafts too. All in all, just a great way for ladies to spend their day. A little bit of trivia, there are 161 cottages and 28 public buildings in the MSSA.

MONTEAGLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO