Dayton, OH

Drive-By Truckers to play at Dayton Masonic Live this weekend

By WYSO
wyso.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrive-By Truckers are returning to Dayton and playing at Dayton Masonic Live on Saturday, July 23rd as part of the Dayton Masonic Live concert series. The rock band from Athens,...

www.wyso.org

WDTN

Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our friend Amy Zahora joins us via Zoom to fill us in on the Yuengling Summer Music Fest happening Sunday, July 24th. Don’t miss the free event happening at Austin Landing!
DAYTON, OH
momcollective.com

August Dayton Dozen {2022}

It’s already August, and the Summer has been flying by, but it isn’t over yet! Check out these upcoming events in August, and have some Summer fun before it all ends. 1. The Little Stars We Are Visual and Performance Arts Youth Camp. Jul 18 – Aug 11...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Dayton food hall days away from opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to revitalize and bring more food options to West Dayton is getting closer to opening. The City of Dayton approached the developer, Dillin Corp., to create a project downtown. Dillin Corp. President and CEO Larry Dillin said they instead chose to move into the West Dayton community and create […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Garlic Festival to be held today in Dayton

DAYTON — Looking to have a “stinking good time?” Well, you’re in luck!. The annual Garlic Fest is set to kick off today at Carroll High School in Dayton. The festival will start at 1:00 p.m. and go until 10:00 p.m., according to the festival’s website.
WDTN

Thousands left without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Miami Valley residents were left without power on Saturday following heavy storm damage. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 14,763 customers are without power as of 11:35 a.m. on July 23. The outages have spanned several counties including Montgomery County and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Red Scare set to play on home court at UD Arena for first time in TBT

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Red Scare, the University of Dayton men’s hoops alumni team, is opening regional play of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on their home court at UD Arena for the first time. The No. 3 seed former Flyers squad will take on sixth-seeded Cititeam in the first round of the Dayton Regional on […]
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Around the Fringe - 7/22/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Around the Fringe, hosted by Rev Cool:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Rev Cool every Friday...
DAYTON, OH
Government Technology

Police License Plate Tech Gets Green Light in Dayton, Ohio

(TNS) — After more than two hours of debate and public comments, the Dayton City Commission tonight voted 3 to 2 in favor of allowing the Dayton Police Department to use automated license plate reader technology. Following a public hearing during the city commission meeting, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims...
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13. On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Retired art, art history professor at Wright State dies

A retired longtime professor of art and art history at Wright State University has died. Carol Nathanson died Thursday, according to a notice from the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, which was confirmed by the university. Nathanson began teaching at Wright State in 1979, and in 2009 she was awarded...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

County fairs coming to the Miami Valley this summer

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Here’s your guide to county fairs happening near the Miami Valley this summer. Clark County Fair (July 22-29) – Enjoy eight days of action in July with live entertainment, harness racing, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby. If you enjoy animals, be sure to catch the Junior and Senior Fair Shows of cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, chickens, horses and pets. Grab your favorite fair food and sit and enjoy one of the rides or shows on the grounds. The fair is held at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish fire on Dell St. in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews have extinguished a fire that was reported in Dayton early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel was called to the fire on Bell Street around 5:15 a.m. >>Person dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating Harrison Twp. gas station. Additional reports say this fire has been...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton food hall sets opening date

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25 for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors will open at 11 a.m. for lunch. West Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St. across from...
DAYTON, OH

