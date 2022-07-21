Kim Kardashian throws support behind Gunna being released from jail before trial

Ahead of his RICO trail next year, Gunna is attempting to get the public on his side, to help to secure his release from jail ahead of his upcoming bond hearing. Garnering the support of many, including everyone’s favorite lawyer (well, basically) Kim Kardashian .

Gunna , whose real name is Sergio Kitchens , turned himself in this past May, and was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Following two previous unsuccessful bond hearings in front of a Fulton County judge, Gunna’s legal team are now taking action in the neighboring Georgia county, Henry County, where Gunna is currently being held.

According to court document, on Tuesday July 19, Gunna’s attorneys filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus — a constitutional summons that allows prisoners to challenge their imprisonment. In it, they argued Fulton County prosecutors have provided insufficient evidence to warrant their client’s continued incarceration.

“To allow Mr. Kitchens to be held in jail by the unsworn claims and conclusions of the state, devoid of any specific facts or supporting evidence – over objection by the defense – is to render his presumption of innocence meaningless and to discard his right to due process,” his attorneys wrote.

Gunna’s legal team have requested for a court hearing within eight days of the filing. Noting that if the habeas petition is denied, the “pushin P” rapper has the right to automatically challenge the ruling and in turn, his imprisonment, directly to a state appeals court.

Kim , who has aided in many justice and prison reform cases, helping many over the years, has now tweeted out her support for the rapper, using the now popular hashtag and nod to one of Gunna's tracks. “#FreeGunna” she wrote to her 73.1 million Twitter followers, which has since racked up over 38,000 retweets and 157,500 likes.

