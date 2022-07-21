Man dead after 3rd rail sets him on fire at Port Authority subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man died after he fell onto the tracks at the Port Authority bus station and caught fire on Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the man made contact with the electrified third rail off the A/C/E platform at the 42nd St. station around 7:10 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the man, who the Daily News reports was in his 40s, to fall.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.