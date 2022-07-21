Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Source: Clarence Gatson/Gado / Getty

Black gospel artists are some of the most powerful singers in the industry. The way they can rock the church and speak to one’s soul simply with their voice is impeccable.

For many, the music that they create is timeless, and black church choirs show us why each and every Sunday, singing songs like More Abundantly by Ricky Dillard and God Is In Control By James Hall.

Below are a few songs that are a few years old, but still jam like they just came out!

Tell Us, What Is Your Favorite Gospel Song?

1. More Abundantly – Ricky Dillard & New G

2. God Is In Control – James Hall

3. Revolution – Kirk Franklin

4. He Reigns/Awesome God – Kirk Franklin

5. Melodies From Heaven – Kirk Franklin

6. Shackles – Mary Mary

7. Trouble Don’t Last Always – Rev. Timothy Wright

8. You Are Good – Israel Houghton & New Breed

9. We Lift Our Hands In The Sanctuary – Kurt Carr

10. Oh Happy Day – The Edwin Hawkins Singers

11. Total Praise – Richard Smallwood

12. The Presence of the Lord Is Here – Byron Cage

13. Faithful Is Our God – Hezekiah Walker

14. I Call You Faithful – Donnie McClurkin

15. Awesome God – J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise

16. Incredible God/Praise – Youthful Praise

17. We’re Blessed – Fred Hammond

18. How Much We Can Bear – Hezekiah Walker –

19. What He’s Done For Me – James Hall

20. Let The Church Say Amen – Andrae Crouch Feat. Marvin Winans