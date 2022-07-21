Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 37th year honoring excellence in Gospel music during an uplifting weekend of events, concluding with the live-taped ceremony on Saturday, July 16, at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Hosted by Stellar Award-winning artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard, this year’s...
Dolly Parton is transforming a classic into a brand new song. ‘Positive Vibrations’ is a reggae collective comprised of Ian “Beezy” Coleman (Ziggy and Damian Marley, Fugees, Wyclef Jean), Devon Bradshaw (Burning Spear), Guillame “Stepper Sax” Briard, Henry Matic Tune (UB40, Aswad, Dennis Brown) and more.
Jon Batiste, a cappella group Pentatonix, and legendary songwriter Diane Warren have delivered their first collaborative effort together with the release of “Sweet.”. Written and composed by Warren, “Sweet” is a song to help lighten heavier times. “‘Sweet’ is like a jolt of positivity right when we need it the most,” said Warren in a statement. “And there is no one who exudes more positivity and joy than the amazing Jon Batiste. To have both Jon and the greatest a cappella group in the world, Pentatonix on my song is a dream come true—just in time to make everyone’s Summer a little sweeter.”
Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83.
His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams.
Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
R&B singer Michael Henderson, widely known for his vocals on “You Are My Starship,” has died. He was 71. The distinguished bassist had been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta in early July for an undisclosed illness. News broke about Henderson’s passing on his official Facebook Page...
Mike Stoller, one of the original writers of Elvis Presley’s 1956 hit “Hound Dog,” says the song was never stolen from blues singer and songwriter Big Mama Thornton. Stoller, now 89, recounted the story of how the hit song ended up with Presley. Originally written by Stoller...
SINGER and actress Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44. The blues vocalist was found in her Nashville apartment on Thursday morning after police responded to a call from her neighbor. One of Shonka's children found her unresponsive in their home and went to a neighbor's apartment for...
Curtis Mayfield’s estate is giving fans the gift of a lifetime for the 50th anniversary of his pioneering album, Super Fly. The limited-edition capsule collection and vinyl re-release have officially dropped on Friday (July 15) to commemorate the feat.
Super Fly—the official soundtrack for the famed ’70s Blaxploitation film bearing the same name—has produced two RIAA Gold-certified singles: “Freddie’s Dead,” which is also Grammy-nominated and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its title track, which peaked at No. 8. The LP was created by Mayfield using the film’s script...
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is mere days from releasing Renaissance and is giving the Beyhive more nuggets of info on what to expect from the album. On Wednesday, Queen Bey shared the names via her Instagram story of the 16 songs featured on her LP, out next Friday.
“Break My Soul,” her LP’s lead single sits at track No. 6, surrounded by tracks titled “Energy” and “Church Girl.” Other intriguing song names include “Alien Superstar,” “Thique,” and “America Has a Problem.” (It sure has a few.)
The LP opens with what we assume will be a girl power...
In terms of tribute albums, there are a lot dedicated to Leonard Cohen. There’s 2005’s Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, which went along with Lian Lunson’s film of the same name. There’s also 1995’s Tower of Song: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and 1991’s I’m Your Fan, which featured contributions from R.E.M., Pixies, John Cale, and lots more era-appropriate names. Plus, there’s 2017’s tribute-concert-turned-album Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen. Now, there’s another Leonard Cohen tribute album in the works: It’s called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen and it’ll be released on November 11 via BlueNote.
An Alan Parsons album is a project by any name, regardless of how the veteran British artist and studio technician chooses to brand it. From the New World is Parson's sixth solo release, apart from his 46-year catalog with the Alan Parsons Project. It feels more intimate and reflective, but it has many of the same hallmarks, sonically in spots and with its corps of instrumental and vocal contributors. Parsons, meanwhile, spearheads everything as composer, producer and visionary, conducting and arranging all of the elements into a pristine but still organic-sounding 11-song set that would have worked as easily as the follow-up to 1977's I, Robot as it does in 2022.
Fans attending Haim's performance at London's O2 Arena on Thursday were treated to a very special surprise. The trio of sisters called on their pal Taylor Swift to join them for an epic mashup of their collaboration "Gasoline" and Swift's "Love Story." The pop star appeared on stage alongside Este,...
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
To call John, Paul, Ringo, and George once-in-a-lifetime musicians would be an understatement. Though they gave their final performance in 1969, their music can still be heard on any TV channel, in any store, and across a wide variety of radio stations and streaming playlists. Cue Breland. In their all...
Ben Harper | Bloodline Maintenance | (Chrysalis) Those disappointed in the extremely low-key, solo, instrumental acoustic nature of Ben Harper’s 2020 Winter Is for Lovers will be delighted to know that the singer/songwriter has returned in a big way. While his Innocent Criminals backing unit remains M.I.A. (he overdubs...
