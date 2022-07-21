Watch: Coast Guard airlifts oil rig worker in need of medical attention

The Coast Guard had to medevac an oil platform worker Wednesday morning because he was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The airlift happened approximately 20 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received the notification at about 11:38 p.m. from the oil platform West Delta Block 73 AD.

“Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the individual, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans,” says a Coast Guard report.

The worker was last reported to be in stable condition.