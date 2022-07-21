ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts and David Ortiz Laugh it Up at All-Star Game

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuAPY_0gngNMnT00

The MLB All-Star Weekend broadcast gave the fans a unique look at a more intimate side of players as they were mic'd up and speaking with the broadcasters while on the field of play as well as having Fox Sports sideline commentators.

Mookie Betts, one of the Dodgers players who played in the All-Star game, sat down to chat and had a little fun with Fox Sports reporters and his former Boston Red Sox teammate, Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz.

“Well, I had this really good mentor in 2014, 2015, 2016, this big ole big dude. Named David Ortiz. He was like a dad to me and I just watched him work.”

Scroll to Continue

Betts and Ortiz never won a World Series together, but Ortiz played an integral role in Betts’s development. With such a knowledgable mentor, and gifted athlete, Betts steadily made improvements and in 2016, was selected to his first All-Star game. That year he finished with 31 home runs and a career-high 113 RBIs.

Once again, Betts is right in the middle of a career year working towards his goal of adding another World Series ring to his already impressive collection.

Dodgers Trade Deadline Priorities: Trade for Starting Pitcher Luis Castillo or Bullpen, Bat?

Obviously, Ortiz had his fair share of success as well. Finishing with over 540 career home runs, including 38 in his final season with Boston. He now gets to enjoy watching from the sidelines as his former teammate continues to thrive as one of the league's elite players.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets

Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Sydney Sweeney Trolls Red Sox After Blowout Loss

On Friday night, Sydney Sweeney threw out the ceremonial first pitch for a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox. After seeing how things unfolded at Fenway Park, it's fair to say Sweeney's first pitch was the highlight of the night for Boston fans. The Red Sox were ultimately...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Disappointing Angels to send Shohei Ohtani against Braves

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will make his first career appearance at Atlanta on Friday when the visiting Los Angeles Angels and Braves open the second half with a three-game series. Ohtani (9-4, 2.38 ERA) will face veteran Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.45) in the opener. The Braves are 56-38...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
David Ortiz
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees: 3 players who should be untouchable in Juan Soto trade

The New York Yankees, like just about every other team, want Juan Soto. After Soto rejected the Nationals’ contract extension offer, it’s widely believed that Washington will trade him at the deadline. Due to the abysmal play of Joey Gallo, New York does have a need for the 23-year-old outfielder. While the team is surely putting together potential trade packages, it should make sure a few players are completely off the table.
CBS Boston

Wade Boggs, Jim Rice speak on David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The fraternity of Red Sox legends in the Hall of Fame is adding another member this weekend.David Ortiz, who powered the team to World Series championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013, will officially be inducted on Sunday. Several of his former teammates - including the likes of Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, among others - will be in attendance at the ceremony Sunday. But so will heroes of older Red Sox generations.WBZ-TV's Dan Roche had a chance to catch up with Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Jim Rice Saturday to chat about their memories of Ortiz and how...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Fox Sports
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
Popculture

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy