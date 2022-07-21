ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman uses cane to vandalize vehicles, injure man near Nashville grocery store

By Madison Glassman
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQy1Z_0gngMwAU00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police documents claim she hit a man in the back of the head and vandalized vehicles with a cane in a grocery store parking lot.

It happened Wednesday at the Publix on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in North Gulch.

Metro police reported the suspect, Samantha Ahnefeld, had blood on her arms and pants and was acting “erratically,” “incoherent” and “sporadic.”

She was later detained and identified. Police said she was found with a glass shard, rocks and metal scraps in her pockets.

Officers spoke with the first victim, who told police he was standing outside near the Publix when Ahnefeld swung a cane and hit him in the back of the head for “no apparent reason.”

The victim walked to a nearby clinic and Ahnefeld reportedly walked into the store. The first victim sustained a laceration to the back of his head that required stitches.

While inside the store, Ahnefeld reportedly took a cane and began swinging it around. That’s when Metro police said she left the store, walked into the parking lot and starting hitting vehicles with a cane.

According to arrest documents, Ahnefeld reportedly destroyed a Honda CRV’s rear windshield and driver side mirror.

Witnesses said she walked away from the parking lot and threw the cane into a nearby intersection.

The cane was later located and and collected by officers. She then threw a rock at a witness and fled the scene as officers arrived, according to documents.

A witness was able to help officers locate Ahnefeld. She was taken to booking without further incident.

Ahnefeld is facing a felony attempted aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

