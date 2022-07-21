ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

New State’s Attorney selected in Williamson County

By Robert Thies
cilfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Ill. (WJPF) – We now know who will replace Brandon Zanotti as Williamson County State’s Attorney....

www.cilfm.com

spotonillinois.com

One inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending July 30

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending July 30. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois State Police investigate death in Southern Illinois jail inmate

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14th, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old female of...
ULLIN, IL
KFVS12

New details emerge on IDOT worker killed earlier this week

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -We’re learning more today about a bizarre murder case out of Jackson County. Alexis Stallman, of Herrin, Ill. is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a construction site in Murphysboro where he worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Currently, she’s being held...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Fatal crash kills 2 in Williamson County, ISP investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a three-vehicle, fatal crash in Williamson County that killed two people and left another person seriously injured on Wednesday, July 20. The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Route 37, just south of Kellville Road. According to ISP, a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: IDOT worker murdered; suspect in custody; expensive Cubs games

The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker who was believed to be killed in a crash is now charged with murder. The Jackson County State’s Attorney says 41-year-old Alexis Stallman is charged in the stabbing death of Edward Stallman. He was found unresponsive in his vehicle in a construction zone in Murphysboro July 20. Officials say the incident turned into a suspected homicide based on Stallman’s injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
kbsi23.com

Benton man found guilty of burglary, theft, criminal damage

BENTON, Ill. (KBSI) – A jury found a Benton man guilty of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property in excess of $500 in the first jury trail in Franklin County’s new courthouse. Jeremy Roberson, 43, of Benton was found guilty of burglarizing the old Bombardier boat factory...
BENTON, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Harrisburg, IL USA

I was walking back into work from checking the mail, I saw this attached to a bush on the west side of the building. Thought it was the cutest little thing.
HARRISBURG, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, July 21st, 2022

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 33-year-old Waltonville woman for possession of methamphetamine and bringing contraband into a penal institution. Detectives say they received a tip that Shaina Rodgers of North Carter Road may have brought methamphetamine into the jail when reporting to serve a sentence for driving on a suspended license. A search allegedly turned up methamphetamine in her personal property leading to the arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man sentenced to four years in prison after probation is revoked

An 18-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to four years in prison after his probation was revoked in Clinton County court on a residential burglary charge. John Evilsizer of South Elm was admitted to five years probation in April for allegedly breaking into his father’s home in Wamac. A charge of residential arson for allegedly dropping papers lit on fire through a hole in the second story below to where police were located was dropped. The incident occurred in January of this year.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

IDOT worker killed in crash at work zone in Murphysboro

The Paducah Police Department arrested an inmate they say has been on the run since early April 2022. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will address the drought across the state on Thursday afternoon. Colt World Series returns to Rent One Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Rachel Stroud, with the Colt...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wrul.com

Deputy Capeheart Picks Up Six On White County Warrants

White County Sheriff’s Deputy, Nick Capeheart has nabbed six individuals wanted on White County warrants. Beginning on Friday July 15th at around 12:15 p.m., Capeheart went to 420 IL Hwy 141 in Norris City looking for 42 year old Tim H Robinson. When the deputy arrived, Robinson was standing in his front yard. Following a positive ID, Capeheart informed Robinson that there was a warrant for his arrest for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death and for driving while license suspended. Robinson was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $1500. He paid bond and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL

