New State’s Attorney selected in Williamson County

An 18-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to four years in prison after his probation was revoked in Clinton County court on a residential burglary charge. John Evilsizer of South Elm was admitted to five years probation in April for allegedly breaking into his father’s home in Wamac. A charge of residential arson for allegedly dropping papers lit on fire through a hole in the second story below to where police were located was dropped. The incident occurred in January of this year.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO