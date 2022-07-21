ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

By Vivian Muniz
WTAJ
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden’s visit to Wilkes-Barre Thursday has been canceled due to his positive COVID-19 test.

Biden was scheduled to stop at Wilkes University where he was set to speak at the university’s Marts Center Thursday afternoon.

The White House says he was expected to speak about community safety and crime-related issues, a hot topic in communities nationwide and in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

At this time officials say President Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.  Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

